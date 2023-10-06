Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Whites have reached an agreement with the winger to end his time at Elland Road after it became clear that neither party wished saw the other in their future plans.

According to Leeds manager Daniel Farke, who was appointed in the summer, Costa has always been clear that he did not wish to continue at the club and that tallied with Farke’s approach to the player. An exit was explored during the transfer window and interest was expected from Saudi Arabia but a move did not materialise as Leeds experienced an exodus of last season’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Leeds have been awaiting and negotiating Costa’s exit the 29-year-old has been training individually and then with the club’s Under 21 squad.

EXIT CONFIRMED - Leeds United and winger Helder Costa have agreed to depart after a four year Elland Road stint. Pic: Getty

Capped by both Portugal and Angola, Costa arrived on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2019/20 season with a view to a permanent move in the event of promotion. He played a part in Marcelo Bielsa’s Championship-winning side, making it a second league title for Costa after he achieved the feat with Wolves.

Leeds paid around £16m for the winger’s services when the deal became permanent and he signed a four-year deal. But for the last two seasons Costa has spent his time away from Elland Road on loan with LaLiga side Valencia and then Saudi club Al Ittihad.

Costa departs having made 71 appearances for the Whites, scoring eight goals.