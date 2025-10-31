Daniel Farke has responded to a Leeds United man “not good enough” to play in the Premier League yet.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites boss Daniel Farke has issued strong backing to Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka following the Japan star’s declaration about not being good enough for the Premier League yet.

Leeds signed Japanese international ace Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf in August 2024 and the midfielder continually impressed en route to Farke’s Whites sealing promotion to the Premier League as Championship champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanaka is now one of several Leeds players experiencing Premier League football for the first time and the 27-year-old declared after last weekend’s 2-1 win against West Ham that he wasn’t yet good enough to meet the standard required.

Farke, though, says the midfielder’s display in the first game of the season against Everton proved straight away that he could play at the level and issued a reminder that Tanaka’s outing against West Ham was his first start since recovering from the MCL injury suffered in August’s defeat at Arsenal.

“I quite like it - but he doesn't have to”

Asked by the YEP what he had made of Tanaka’s comments and is thoughts on the midfielder’s displays as a Premier League player so far, Tanaka told the YEP: “I like it if someone is really humble and also self-critical and puts also his demands and the crossbar for his demands really high.

"I quite like it because normally in this business, it's more like the other way round, every player tries to protect himself and it's more like when their performance is not on top level, then someone else is blamed and quite often then also the head coach or the manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I quite like it - but he doesn't have to say this, not at all.

"There's also no reason to be too self-critical because Ao was fantastic for us last season.

"Of course, it was the Championship and, of course, it's the first time in his career that he plays right now in a top division, in a top league and he has a point to prove there.

"But I have to say, pre-season, he had a fantastic pre-season against really strong opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had a really good start also to the season with us in the starting line up.

"When I think about the Everton game for example he was also involved in a really good game.

"Then sadly he had this injury which happened away at Arsenal and no-one is to blame for this, especially not him with this MCL injury and it's always the same if you are then out for a few weeks.

"It's not like you are there after a few weeks missing many minutes that in the first game back in the starting line up when it's more or less like a new league for him that you play the opponent out of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn't expect him to be man of the match”

"For not being in his best rhythm and not in his full rhythm and missing six or seven games, it was definitely a solid performance in the starting line up.

"I didn't expect him to be man of the match being back in his first match after injury back in the starting line up, but I think he was quite solid and showed a really, really good performance and also played his part that we were able to dominate this game for many periods and also able to win this game in the end.

"That he also got a bit more tired after 60/70 minutes and we had to substitute him then, that is also quite normal when you are not in your full rhythm.

"I am quite happy that I have him back, I also like that he expects more from himself.

"But he doesn't have to be too self-critical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No one is to blame for this injury and also with this game but also the Everton game he has proved that he can play at this level and I am pretty sure that if he comes more into his rhythm and plays with more confidence then there is even more to come.

"It's good that he wants to step up - he also needs to step up in a few areas.

"There's no doubt about this, but there's no reason to doubt yourself too much and for him also to be overly self critical."