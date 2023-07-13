Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United confirm signing of exciting young striker despite reported Champions League interest

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of teenage forward Lewis Pirie on a permanent deal from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 13th Jul 2023, 17:59 BST- 1 min read

The teenager joins up with Leeds’ Thorp Arch academy and is expected to initially feature with the Whites’ Under-18 squad.

Pirie’s move follows confirmation of fellow Scottish youth international attacker Josh McDonald’s move to Leeds, which was also confirmed on Thursday.

A club statement read: “Leeds United are pleased to announce Lewis Pirie has joined the club’s academy, signing from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, subject to international clearance.

Leeds United confirm the signing of 16-year-old Scottish youth striker Lewis Pirie (Pic: Leeds United)Leeds United confirm the signing of 16-year-old Scottish youth striker Lewis Pirie (Pic: Leeds United)
Leeds United confirm the signing of 16-year-old Scottish youth striker Lewis Pirie (Pic: Leeds United)

“The 16-year-old Scotland youth striker has displayed impressive form at a young age for both club and country and he will now join up with the academy side at Thorp Arch, ahead of the new season.

“Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Lewis to the club and we wish him luck as he continues his development with the Whites.”

Reports in Scotland claimed the youngster had scored 51 goals for Aberdeen’s youth sides and subsequently attracted interest from Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic, both of whom could feature in the UEFA Champions League this coming season.

Pirie’s signing follows the acquisition of exciting forwards Mateo Joseph, Joe Gelhardt and Sonny Perkins in recent seasons.

