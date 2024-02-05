Daniel Farke drops future hint on Leeds United man with summer contract expiry date

Jamie Shackleton's Leeds United contract runs out in the summer (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Daniel Farke says Leeds United will 'look after' utility man Jamie Shackleton, whose contract at Elland Road runs out this summer.

The midfielder, who can play in both the full-back areas, has been with the club since he first signed terms as a nine-year-old. Now 24, Shackleton is in the final months of a four-year deal that he signed in August 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke says he's a big fan of the versatile home-grown talent, whose injury issues and the emergence of Archie Gray this season have helped restrict him to seven Championship starts, and has suggested Shackleton belongs at Elland Road.

"He's best in a Leeds United shirt, that's for sure," said Farke. "I really like and rate him, especially because he's so flexible and can play different positions. For us in recent months whenever we've needed him he's played right-back and I can remember a top performance at left-back. He played a major role in our away win at Ipswich. He always gives 100 per cent, lots of identification for Leeds United, with this club for many years.

"You always want to have this player, not always in the spotlight but always reliable, wherever you need him and whenever you need him. We will look after Jamie that's for sure."

Shackleton spent time away from the club last season, joining fellow Leeds man Charlie Cresswell in a loan stint with Championship outfit Millwall. He made 36 league appearances for the Lions, 17 of which were starts. He's one of a number of Leeds players coming to the end of their contracts this summer, including club captain Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, Ian Poveda, Sam Byram and Lewis Bate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad