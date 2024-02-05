'I would have preferred to get it done in the first game so we wouldn't have to travel. We want to go through but it's important we focus on this game. It's a good side, a long travel, we have to be fully focused. It's what we want to do because whenever we represent this shirt we have to be at out best. In these games you have to be on it and focused, we won't do anything stupid in team selection, we won't risk anyone.'