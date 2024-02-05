Leeds United press conference: Daniel Farke explains latest doubt, rotation and previews Plymouth Argyle
Daniel Farke will be speaking to the press this morning as Leeds United prepare to travel down to Plymouth Argyle for their FA Cup fourth round replay. The manager will be on a high following the club's win over Bristol City on Friday night.
That 1-0 win, courtesy of a Wilfried Gnonto goal, was enough to see the Whites move second in the Championship table momentarily and it ensured they have now won their last five in the league, with a 100 per cent record since the turn of the year. The Whites take a break from the battle for promotion this week, though, as they look to seal a spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road by the Pilgrims in the initial tie and that set up tomorrow night's gruelling journey to Devon, with the winner set to take on either Chelsea or Aston Villa later this month.
Daniel Farke will be providing an injury update, with Dan James and Pascal Struijk among those on the treatment table at present and he may also be asked about the possibility of rotation this week with games starting to come thick and fast once more.
Daniel Farke will be speaking to the press shortly as he previews Tuesday night's FA Cup fourth round replay against Plymouth Argyle.
A place in the FA Cup fifth round is up for grabs
The winner of this tie will travel to the winner of Wednesday's clash between Chelsea and Aston Villa later this month.
Team news
"No, we spoke about Pascal and Dan James would miss this game. Shackleton is unwell and he is a major doubt. All the other players came through the last game without injury."
Farke on Shackleton's contract situation and future
'He is best in a Leeds shirt. He's a player I really like because he's so flexible. He has played wherever we need him. He gives always 100 per cent and lots of identification for Leeds United. He's been here for several years. You want a player who is not always in the spotlight but works for the team.'
On tomorrow night's game
'I would have preferred to get it done in the first game so we wouldn't have to travel. We want to go through but it's important we focus on this game. It's a good side, a long travel, we have to be fully focused. It's what we want to do because whenever we represent this shirt we have to be at out best. In these games you have to be on it and focused, we won't do anything stupid in team selection, we won't risk anyone.'
Farke discusses rotation
'I think you have to judge people individually. Sometimes it's good for players to play in the league, we did that with Bamford, and it could be the same for several players. We need to find a good balance in terms of load. When you have a break in can stop your rhythm, the players are used to the load and performing more or less every day. Sometimes it's beneficial to let a player keep his rhythm. It's good to find a balance in team selection.'
Is it a bigger game because of the next round?
'Wherever we go it's a special game for the home team because it's Leeds United. Perhaps we have to be better than other away teams because the home teams are always a bit more on it. This is what you have to know when you represent Leeds. This is what we face in this game. I expect an excited home crowd and the odds are against us so we have to show steel and spirit.'
On Friday night's call to pick Gnonto over Anthony
'It was not the easiest decision. The last cup game Jaidon was there with a terrific goal, it was more the position, we like Jaidon cutting in on off the left wing, and Willy is a more straightforward and can go off both feet. It was a tight call and difficult to disappoint Jaidon a little bit but it wasn't against him, it was more a gut feeling that Willy would deliver.'
Rutter's end product has dried up, do you have to convince him his contribution is still worthwhile?
'Sometimes yes but not Georgi, he feels it, he senses he's important for our game, he links our play well and also connected in our attacks. When you play deeper you're not as close to goal but he has played many second last passes. To be in the moment a more focused and brutal, he knows.'