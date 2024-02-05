Leeds United FA Cup injury latest with fresh question mark and dual absence confirmed
Daniel Rake has delivered a team news update ahead of tomorrow night's FA Cup replay against Plymouth Argyle
Leeds United have a fresh question mark over one of Daniel Farke's most versatile options for the FA Cup game at Plymouth Argyle
Jamie Shackleton has fallen ill in the lead up to the fourth round replay, which came after a 1-1 draw at Elland Road, and has not been able to train in preparation. The midfielder, who has featured on both sides of Farke's back line this season, could join Pascal Struijk [groin] and Daniel James [groin] on the unavailable list for the midweek clash.
"Pascal and Daniel James will also miss this game," said Farke on Monday morning. "Sadly major doubt behind Jamie Shackleton, he's unwell with illness. It's not possible for him to train today, major doubt if he can travel or be available. All the other players came through the last game without any injuries or knocks so they're all available."
New signing Connor Roberts is not eligible to feature for Leeds, having not been registered for the original fourth round tie. Roberts did sit on the bench for Burnley in their third round defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, but because he did not feature he will be allowed to play for the Whites in the FA Cup should they progress on Tuesday night. He will travel to Plymouth, however. Farke is keen to ensure the right-back loanee beds in quickly with the squad and becomes accustomed to Leeds' matchday routines.
The German has again insisted he will go strong in the competition, without taking any unnecessary risks, because he wants to go through to the fifth round and expects a difficult test at Plymouth. He said: "I would have preferred to be a bit more effective in the first game but it's better to have this game than to be out.
"We want to go into the next round and go as far as possible. It's important we're fully focused on this game, a good side with many goal threats, even in the first game they showed they can be effective, they scored from two chances. Away game, long travel, we have to be fully focused to give us a chance. Whenever we represent the shirt we have to be at our best but I'm a big believer in cup competitions and some big nights. You have to make sure you're really on it. We won't do anything stupid in terms of team selections, we won't risk anyone who is there with some problems but we want to go into the next round."