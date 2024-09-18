Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as preparations continue for Saturday’s trip to Cardiff City.

Leeds United are back in action on Saturday and will be keen to get back to winning ways when they face Cardiff City in Wales. Daniel Farke’s side lost their first game of the season at home to Burnley last weekend, with Luca Koleosho scoring the decisive goal on a disappointing afternoon at Elland Road.

Saturday’s trip to Cardiff presents a good chance to get three points on the board, with Erol Bulut’s side rock-bottom and winless in five, but dropped points would heap pressure back on Farke. Ahead of a massive weekend and a long trip to the Cardiff City Stadium, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke claim

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke has been backed to embrace the murmurings of discontent among sections of the fanbase after Saturday’s defeat. The Leeds boss has been criticised for a rather toothless second-half performance when chasing goals, but as always offered a level-headed approach in his post-match press conference and Goodman believes he will turn things around.

“Having had many chats with Daniel, it’s a challenge he’ll embrace and will want,” Goodman told MOT Leeds News. “There has been an awful lot of rumblings of discontent after the first few games, but when you break it down, they absolutely battered Portsmouth but gave away three stupid goals.

“They had to stop that and they did, going away to West Brom and – respectfully – playing as negatively as I can remember them playing. They wanted to stop the flow of goals in their net, rather than taking risks and winning it. The emphasis has been to stop conceding goals, which they have largely done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper contract

Liam Cooper looks to have secured his medium-term future with reports suggesting a three-year deal has been signed at CSKA Sofia. The Bulgarian Telegraph report that Cooper will take home around €12,500 (£10,000) per week in Sofia but a key point is the length of contract agreed on.

Cooper’s surprise move to the Bulgarian outfit was confirmed last week, with the defender penning a long and emotional goodbye to Leeds fans. The 33-year-old was expected to remain in England but talks with Hull City and Blackburn Rovers both fell through.

A believed reason for that was that neither side were willing to offer a longer-term contract and it seems Cooper has got his wish in Bulgaria. It means the defender is committed to CSKA Sofia until he turns 36.