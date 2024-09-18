Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new head coach has been swiftly appointed at a Leeds United Championship rival following an early season sacking.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Stoke City have swiftly appointed a new head coach after the sacking of Steven Schumacher.

The Potters axed Schumacher after just five games of the new league campaign on the back of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at newly-promoted Oxford United.

The defeat left Stoke 13th in the Championship table - two points behind ninth-placed Leeds - and the club have now moved quickly to appoint 36-year-old Spaniard Narcis Pelach as new head coach.

Pelach leaves his post as first-team coach at Norwich City under Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup to join Stoke and takes on his first English job in outright senior management.

The Catalan joined Norwich’s coaching staff in May 2023 having previously had spells at Huddersfield Town, Girona, CF Peralada and UE Figueres.

Speaking to Stoke City’s official website, Potters sporting director Jon Walters said: “Across the extensive dialogue I’ve had across football, including at the highest levels of the game, Narcís is one of the most respected and sought-after coaches around.

“He is exceptionally driven and meticulous and will drive those same standards from everyone around him at the club. Having been a head coach in Spain from the age of 25, it was always something Narcís was going to get back to, and he has been patient about selecting the right opportunity.

“We are delighted that – after talking to John (Coates) and myself – Narcís was excited by the opportunity to represent a club with a talented young squad, a passionate fanbase and ambitious plans for the future.

“There is no doubt in our minds that Narcís will enjoy a successful career as a head coach and are excited to give him the opportunity to make that a reality at Stoke City.”

Stoke chair Coates added: “I’m delighted to welcome Narcís to Stoke City and wish him every success in his new role. From the way he articulates his ideas, to his meticulous depth of knowledge and his obvious passion and desire to be successful, everything about him is impressive, and I’m excited to witness the impact he will have on our club.”