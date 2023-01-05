Leeds United are now switching attention to the FA Cup after picking up a home point on Wednesday evening.

The Whites drew 2-2 with West Ham United at Elland Road, with Willy Gnonto putting the Whites ahead before a Hammers comeback, requiring Rodrigo to continue his good form with a fine strike to level the score. Leeds remain two points ahead of the drop as a result of the draw, though they do have a game in hand. Cardiff City are next up in the cup, and Jesse Marsch’s men could do with a confidence boost, hoping to manage some of the clumsiness the club has shown in the past against the Bluebirds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Dan James latest

There have been suggestions that Fulham could cancel Dan James’ loan spell in the coming days, but super-agent Jon Smith has suggested otherwise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leeds United’s sale to a group of American investors, including some involved with the San Francisco 49ers, is set to go through in the summer, so I expect the Whites to do some outbound summer trading to raise their balance sheet,” Smith told Caught Offside.

“Dan James, for example, who has moved to Fulham on loan, is one deal that Leeds United are keen to keep going so it looks like he’ll be staying in London. Leeds United want a slimmer squad and a higher balance for when the sale goes through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brereton-Diaz blow

Leeds don’t appear to be any closer to signing Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton-Diaz.

Advertisement Hide Ad