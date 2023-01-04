Mateusz Klich issues statement upon Leeds United departure with promise and message to 'Bob'

Klich is leaving Leeds after five-and-a-half years at the club pending an offer from MLS side DC United and said an emotional farewell on the pitch after Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at home to West Ham United. Leeds then confirmed that they had cancelled the Polish international’s contract in order to let him move on and Klich quickly took to social media to issue a statement reflecting on his time at the Whites and reasons for moving on. In typical quick-witted Klich fashion, the Pole finished his statement with a message to Twitter user ‘Bob’ who criticised the midfielder for his performance against Southampton last April and was greeted with a reply of 'f*** off. Bob' which quickly went viral. The critic soon deactivated his account.

"Dr Leeds United family,” wrote Klich.

"When I arrived here from Holland in 2017 I had high hopes for my time in England. Whilst my first year was more like a nightmare, the following four and a half years had been a dream.

EMOTIONAL FAREWELL: For Mateusz Klich, with Victor Orta after Wednesday night's 2-2 draw against West Ham United at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

"It felt like my career at this club started under Marcelo in the first home game against Stoke City at Elland Road. The atmosphere was electric and we were unplayable, this felt like the beginning of a beautiful relationship.

"The supporters of this club are unlike anyone else, which is perfect for me. I feel that you understand me as a player and as a person, and I understand you and represent you on the pitch too. I think this is the meaning of the 'Klichousery.'

"It is always special to me and my family to hear you chant '20 yards' or '30 yards' and these are the moments I will never forget. From me and my family, thank you Leeds fans. I want to say thank you to Victor Orta for bringing me to Leeds and for believing in me after the first year when many others didn't.

"I would also like to thank Marcelo and his staff for giving me the opportunity to succeed. To Jesse and his team, I wish you all the best for the future.

"I would like to thank all of the backroom staff at Thorp Arch from the medical team to the kitchen staff and beyond. You have been amazing. Finally to the players I've played with both past and present, it has been an honour. There is something unique about the 2019-20 team who overcame a lot to succeed against the odds, the spirit of this team will live on.