Rodrigo makes admission about Leeds United near miss but issues Whites future vow

Jesse Marsch’s side took a point from their first game of 2023 against Wednesday night’s Premier League visitors West Ham who ended a run of five consecutive league losses by leaving Elland Road with a 2-2 draw. Willy Gnonto’s strike in the 27th minute put Leeds in front but Lucas Paqueta equalised from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time and Gianluca Scamacca fired the Hammers in front less than one minute into the second half.

Leeds, though, hit back to level at 2-2 in the 70th minute through a fine strike from Rodrigo who thought he’d then put the Whites back in front in the closing stages when sending a powerful drive towards the roof of the net. Irons ‘keeper Lukasz Fabianski produced a brilliant save to tip Rodrigo’s strike over the bar which left the striker ruing a near miss but making a positive vow about how Leeds would respond.

"It's always difficult to win the games,” said Rodrigo to LUTV. "We know the level of this league - a team that was in a difficult situation as well, like us. But I think we have to think positive now. For me, we had more chances to finally win the game. It's true that they have quality as well and they scored two good goals, especially the second one. I had the final chance that was a really good save from from the keeper."

NEAR MISS: For Rodrigo, above, and Leeds United in Wednesday night's Premier League clash against West Ham United at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Asked if he thought he had scored, Rodrigo admitted: "Yeah, the ball was in the goal. It was a good save. We have to keep going, looking for the next one and be ready for the next challenges."

The point left Leeds in 14th place and just two points above the drop zone but with a game in hand. West Ham stay fourth bottom and only outside of the drop zone on goal difference.

Pressed on whether Wednesday’s clash against West Ham felt particularly important, Rodrigo admitted: "Of course. I think all the games are important. We are competitors, we want to win all the games, that's what we work for and work hard during the week.