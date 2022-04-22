I do think it's feasible. He's exactly on track for where we had hoped he would be. We're trying to be cautious and aggressive at the same time, and that's always the balancing act, a little bit with getting guys back. I think one of the things that you have to give credit to with the medical team here is their statistics - we've had a lot of injuries over the past year, but that we get players to return quicker than a lot of places do so. And I think that's a credit to the medical staff and what they've been able to accomplish. So, for example, Junior Firpo came back much quicker than we had thought he would. So I would say that, Patrick, I'm cautiously optimistic that we can get him back and have him available for those last two matches like we hoped.