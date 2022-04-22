The Whites look to extend their unbeaten run to five games after pulling off an essential 3-0 away victory over relegation rivals Watford earlier this month.
After losing his first two games in charge, Marsch has taken ten points from a possible twelve helping United to draw further clear from the Premier League drop zone.
Read More
But with the Whites' scheduled fixture against Chelsea postponed due to the Blues' FA Cup semi-final participation, the teams around Leeds have had the chance to catch up to them during their 16-day Premier League hiatus.
The referee's final whistle at Vicarage Road put Leeds a huge nine points clear of the dreaded dotted line but changes at Turf Moor, where Sean Dyche was unexpectedly sacked last week, have boosted Burnley to claim four points from two of their games in hand to shrink the Whites' relegation cushion to four points.
At Selhurst Park on Monday, Marsch's side will hope to re-establish some distance between themselves and the prospect of Championship football next season against a Crystal Palace side who have lost three games on the trot after their shock win over Arsenal at the start of this month.
Marsch will be speaking to the media at 1pm and you can follow every word the United boss has to say right here on our live blog.
Crystal Palace v Leeds United: Jesse Marsch press conference
Last updated: Friday, 22 April, 2022, 14:44
- Leeds United play Crystal Palace on Monday, with kick off set for 8pm
- Jesse Marsch speaks to the media at 1pm on Friday
Bamford?
I do think it's feasible. He's exactly on track for where we had hoped he would be. We're trying to be cautious and aggressive at the same time, and that's always the balancing act, a little bit with getting guys back. I think one of the things that you have to give credit to with the medical team here is their statistics - we've had a lot of injuries over the past year, but that we get players to return quicker than a lot of places do so. And I think that's a credit to the medical staff and what they've been able to accomplish. So, for example, Junior Firpo came back much quicker than we had thought he would. So I would say that, Patrick, I'm cautiously optimistic that we can get him back and have him available for those last two matches like we hoped.
How important is developing youth?
I had a long talk with Sam Greenwood and Joffy today about their role in the team and how much I believe in them and how important they are. It's been a continual process with Crysencio Somerville, and he's responded really well. And I think been fantastic every day since I've been here. We talked about Charlie and Kristoffer Klaesson, I could go down the list of more and more and more.
Me being here is also, I think, a signal to the academy that we believe in youth development and that as a club, we're committed to developing players, much like Marcelo was.
The people here have been really receptive to trying to learn my playing philosophy. And I've been encouraging them to learn at their own rate, but then it's also their team - I don't want to be the one making decisions about lineups. I don't want to be the one making decisions about what they do in training every day and what kind of subs to make. Each team has to have its own identity but then fit within the construct of how we're trying to play football as a club.
Forshaw’s role for the rest of the season?
Being around the team. We brought Adam to Watford and we brought him thinking maybe there was a small chance that we could consider him, but it was mostly to be around the team - to be there in the hotel, to be there in the pregame meetings, to be there before the match, to make sure that he had an impact on on the preparation for the game. And I believe in leaders. I try to give room for the players that are leaders in the team to contribute to be a part of decision making and to take ownership of the environment and of the team.
I commented about what a good captain Liam Cooper is, but it's not a one man job. And it's something that I think we have to draw on all of our leaders and in the moment. That's the biggest impact that Adam can have right now and and a very important impact that he can have within our team.
Rest for players?
It’s strange to have a pause at this point. The international players play during the only pauses of the season. Those guys got an extra day, a three day weekend. They all came back and had a really strong week of training. Work life balance is really important, we all have families to love and enjoy. When we come here, we work intensively to make us feel good about our work ethic and maximise our potential. My way is to get the best of both worlds. Happy, healthy players whose commitment is valued - we care about them. We’ve seen a good response to that.
He looks 100%. We sent him back to Blackburn, as they really wanted him back for the last three matches to push to get into the playoffs. And he wanted to go as well and we felt it was important for him to get some match minutes, and help that team. He's trained really well. I can see that in one v ones he has some real quality and he's shifty and hard to defend in those moments. And then I've just tried to continue to help them understand a little bit the game model and what the roles are for players in his position. And I think he had a really good week and a half of training. So that gave us all confidence that he's ready to go back to Blackburn and do whatever he can to help them.
Cresswell?
I consider him a first team player now. I think Charlie when he came in against Wolves he looked totally at ease and clear. His personality is such that he's not afraid of anything. And even in the first training session he was the loudest player on the pitch.
He's not shy. He doesn't shy away from big moments, just like he did against Wolves. He needs to play.
He's a young talented player that has big potential as a leader of our club, and we just need to continue to give him big experiences so that we can develop them as quickly as possible.
Plan for 23s?
We had a discussion about each player, some will play some won't. I don't want to give away Andrew's lineup, but I will be there. We're all excited for this match. We were all hearing about the attendance numbers. I think it's outstanding, the support in this city for our club is like nothing I've ever seen. I'm going to be there as a fan as well and I'm excited to watch the match. We'll try to measure the minutes for the guys that play in a way that keeps them ready and fresh for us come Monday.
It must be hard to not pay attention to other games?
I watched Burnley last night, I still watch all the games and and Burnley impressed me last night.
They played hard, they went after Southampton and I thought they were the better team on the day and deserved to win. We have to expect that.
There's a lot of teams that want to stay in this league. And I don't think anyone's going to give less than their best effort and so expecting less from teams it would be foolish and naive.
My focus with us is just that we are maximising, and that everyday we step on the pitch we're getting giving our best. We have a group that's done that, so that can help us control our destiny more than anything
Phillips on the sidelines?
The kind of injury that he had was a serious one. I think when any player experiences that kind of injury, the first thing is you have to become selfish and try to do everything you can to get yourself healthy again.
He was a big part of every day from the beginning, in every video session, in every meeting, and his energy of being around the team was always massive. So I know that he's excited. I think he's played well when he has come off the bench for us in a couple of matches, and I know he's 100% fit and ready to go. So it's big for us to have him back.
Transfer noise?
Typically the only thing I talk about from an outside perspective is how certain messaging can affect what's happening to us inside, and for us to release the stress of what's happening with the table and other matches.
The only other part for me is just working intimately with players to help them grow and develop and understand their roles and commit to it all the way.
I find that when we have that kind of work ethic and work style that we can really achieve a lot. We can get the best out of people. I don't speak much with agents, I don't speak much in a broad perspective of players about their careers - they have plenty of people around them to do that. I just tried to help them understand when they're here with us how to maximise their potential.