As Jack Harrison scored Leeds United's third goal at Vicarage Road 13 days ago, it opened a nine-point gap on relegation rivals Burnley.

Due to a quirk of the Premier League calendar, the Clarets have played three times since the Whites last took to the field, closing the gap on teams above them in the table.

CATCH UP: Jesse Marsch's Leeds side can increase their lead over Burnley to eight points on Monday with victory over Crystal Palace (Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

While 17th-placed Everton will be sweating over the slender one-point advantage they currently hold on manager-less Burnley, Leeds are not out of the woods just yet when it comes to top flight safety.

On Thursday evening, Burnley ran out 2-0 winners over Southampton at Turf Moor, building upon an encouraging 1-1 draw with Europa League semi-finalists West Ham United days earlier.

This four point haul over two matches has shrunk Leeds' advantage from nine points to five, however the Lancashire club have now played the same number of games as Jesse Marsch's men.

Burnley and Everton remain behind Leeds in the table, but Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp suggested following the Clarets' latest win that Leeds and the Toffees may well be feeling the heat from below.

"I think it will make them [Everton and Leeds] a little more nervous," the former Liverpool midfielder quipped on Sky's coverage of Burnley's 2-0 victory.

The Whites' next fixture is a trip to Selhurst Park where they face mid-table Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Everton's run-in appears unkind on paper, with Liverpool and Chelsea to face in their next two matches.