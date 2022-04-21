Leeds United's predicted line-up to face Crystal Palace as star returns for Jesse Marsch

EAGLES TEST: For Jesse Marsch's Whites upon their return to Premier League action. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Jesse Marsch's side have not played since the 3-0 win at Watford on Saturday, April 9 but a run of 15 days without a game will be followed by the club's latest test in the capital against Patrick Vieira's Eagles.

The Whites were due to face Chelsea at Elland Road last weekend but the game was postponed due to the Blues' involvement in the FA Cup.

For Leeds, the 15 days off will have provided an opportunity to work on the fitness of either injured or recently-returned players, including England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Meslier was still struggling with the knock he suffered in the recent win at Wolves in the build-up to the Watford clash but still played the full match. The 15-day gap will have been particularly beneficial for the Iceman in goal. Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images.

The Yorkshire Pirlo made his second appearance since re-appearing from a four-month absence due to a hamstring injury when coming on as a second-half substitute in the win at Watford.

Marsch had five players missing through injury for the clash against the Hornets, Adam Forshaw, Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton sidelined in addition to longer term absentees Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts.

Sixteen days later, this is how we think Marsch's side will line up against the Eagles in Monday night's 8pm kick-off.

Ayling skippered the side in Liam Cooper's four-month absence with a hamstring injury but now has the club captain back alongside him and Ayling should be all set for another shift bombing up and down from right back. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

The club captain has made a superb return to the side and was integral in helping Leeds to a first clean sheet in 19 games in the win at Watford. Now the skipper will be eyeing another at Selhurst Park. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Marsch now has his full range of centre-back options available to him and Llorente has been given the nod next to Cooper in the last two games. After a clean sheet, everything suggests same again. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Leeds have been without left-back Junior Firpo since March's 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa in which Firpo suffered grade two medial collateral ligament damage. Firpo should now be close but the versatile Dallas may be set for the left back role again. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Marsch was aiming to get Phillips up to 100 per cent during the 15 days off and the Yorkshire Pirlo is clearly one of the first names on the team sheet when at the peak of his powers. Bench still is a possibility but a first start since December looks likely. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Robin Koch, Mateusz Klich or Adam Forshaw are the three main choices to partner Phillips in midfield assuming that Phillips starts and that Forshaw is recovered from the calf strain that forced him out at Watford. It might be that Klich gets the nod. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

The Brazilian's tenth goal of the season put Leeds on their way to victory at Watford and Raphinha now has six more games to further boost an impressive tally that also features three assists. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Harrison's strike completed United's 3-0 win at Watford and the winger has now netted a goal in each of his side's last three games. Dan James is the other main option on the left - but he may once again be used elsewhere. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The record signing is thriving under Marsch and bagged his sixth goal of the season in the win at Watford. A banker to start in current form. But who partners him? Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.