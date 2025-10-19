Leeds United face a potentially pivotal month as they look to avoid an immediate return to the Championship and preserve their place in the Premier League.

Ahead of Sunday’s fixtures, Daniel Farke’s men are sitting in fifteenth place in the table following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Burnley and are three points and three places above the relegation zone.

Crucially two of Leeds’ next three fixtures will see them face off against clubs in the bottom seven as they host West Ham United on Friday night and visit managerless Nottingham Forest in the final game of the November international break.

There is also a tough-looking trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, a home game with Aston Villa and a visit to Manchester City to contend with over the next five games.

But what lies in wait for the other clubs currently occupying the bottom seven places in the Premier League table?

1 . 20th: Wolves Next five games: 26/10 Burnley (H) 1/11 Fulham (A) 8/11 Chelsea (A) 22/11 Crystal Palace (H) 30/11 Aston Villa (A)

2 . 19th: West Ham United Next five games: 20/10 Brentford (H) 24/10 Leeds United (A) 2/11 Newcastle United (H) 8/11 Burnley (H) 22/11 Bournemouth (A)

3 . 18th: Nottingham Forest Next five games: 26/10 Bournemouth (A) 1/11 Manchester United (H) 9/11 Leeds United (H) 22/11 Liverpool (A) 30/11 Brighton and Hove Albion (H)

4 . 17th: Burnley Next five games: 26/10 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) 1/11 Arsenal (H) 8/11 West Ham United (A) 22/11 Chelsea (H) 29/11 Brentford (A)

5 . 16th: Brentford Next five games: 20/10 West Ham United (A) 25/10 Liverpool (H) 1/11 Crystal Palace 9/11 Newcastle United (H) 22/11 Brighton and Hove Albion (A)