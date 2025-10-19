The crucial games that lie in wait for Leeds United, West Ham and other relegation rivals

Mark Carruthers
Football writer

Published 19th Oct 2025, 16:00 BST

What lies in wait for Leeds United, West Ham United and the other clubs in the bottom seven of the Premier League table?

Leeds United face a potentially pivotal month as they look to avoid an immediate return to the Championship and preserve their place in the Premier League.

Ahead of Sunday’s fixtures, Daniel Farke’s men are sitting in fifteenth place in the table following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Burnley and are three points and three places above the relegation zone.

Crucially two of Leeds’ next three fixtures will see them face off against clubs in the bottom seven as they host West Ham United on Friday night and visit managerless Nottingham Forest in the final game of the November international break.

There is also a tough-looking trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, a home game with Aston Villa and a visit to Manchester City to contend with over the next five games.

But what lies in wait for the other clubs currently occupying the bottom seven places in the Premier League table?

Next five games: 26/10 Burnley (H) 1/11 Fulham (A) 8/11 Chelsea (A) 22/11 Crystal Palace (H) 30/11 Aston Villa (A)

1. 20th: Wolves

Next five games: 26/10 Burnley (H) 1/11 Fulham (A) 8/11 Chelsea (A) 22/11 Crystal Palace (H) 30/11 Aston Villa (A) | Getty Images

Next five games: 20/10 Brentford (H) 24/10 Leeds United (A) 2/11 Newcastle United (H) 8/11 Burnley (H) 22/11 Bournemouth (A)

2. 19th: West Ham United

Next five games: 20/10 Brentford (H) 24/10 Leeds United (A) 2/11 Newcastle United (H) 8/11 Burnley (H) 22/11 Bournemouth (A) | AFP via Getty Images

Next five games: 26/10 Bournemouth (A) 1/11 Manchester United (H) 9/11 Leeds United (H) 22/11 Liverpool (A) 30/11 Brighton and Hove Albion (H)

3. 18th: Nottingham Forest

Next five games: 26/10 Bournemouth (A) 1/11 Manchester United (H) 9/11 Leeds United (H) 22/11 Liverpool (A) 30/11 Brighton and Hove Albion (H) | Getty Images

Next five games: 26/10 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) 1/11 Arsenal (H) 8/11 West Ham United (A) 22/11 Chelsea (H) 29/11 Brentford (A)

4. 17th: Burnley

Next five games: 26/10 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) 1/11 Arsenal (H) 8/11 West Ham United (A) 22/11 Chelsea (H) 29/11 Brentford (A) | Getty Images

Next five games: 20/10 West Ham United (A) 25/10 Liverpool (H) 1/11 Crystal Palace 9/11 Newcastle United (H) 22/11 Brighton and Hove Albion (A)

5. 16th: Brentford

Next five games: 20/10 West Ham United (A) 25/10 Liverpool (H) 1/11 Crystal Palace 9/11 Newcastle United (H) 22/11 Brighton and Hove Albion (A) | Getty Images

Next five games: 24/10 West Ham United (H) 1/11 Brighton and Hove Albion (A) 9/11 Nottingham Forest (A) 23/11 Aston Villa (H) 29/11 Tottenham Hotspur (A) 29/11 Manchester City (A)

6. 15th: Leeds United

Next five games: 24/10 West Ham United (H) 1/11 Brighton and Hove Albion (A) 9/11 Nottingham Forest (A) 23/11 Aston Villa (H) 29/11 Tottenham Hotspur (A) 29/11 Manchester City (A) | Getty Images

