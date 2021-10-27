Leeds were in Carabao Cup action on Tuesday evening and our Wednesday morning round-up brings you all the latest Whites news below.

Competition hots up for Noa Lang

Borussia Monchengladbach have joined Arsenal in the transfer race for Club Brugge winger Noa Lang - a player Leeds have been keen on - as they are convinced reported Everton target Marcus Thuram will leave the club. (CalcioMercato).

RACE IS ON: To sign Club Brugge winger Noa Lang, a player Leeds United have been keen on. Photo by TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images.

Marcelo has told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez he will leave on a free transfer in the summer after Leeds and Everton reportedly showed an interest in the Brazil international. (El Nacional).

Leeds exit Carabao Cup

Leeds United's Carabao Cup run is over for another year following Tuesday evening's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Marcelo Bielsa voices Emirates regret

Leeds United's Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Arsenal was a 'big disappointment' for Marcelo Bielsa, who felt Arsenal's first goal changed the game far too decisively.

Tony Dorigo's weekly column

Former Whites left back Tony Dorigo has penned his latest exclusive weekly YEP column on Leeds United's fightback against Wolves, two precocious Whites talents, the Elland Road crowd and Sunday's clash at Norwich City.

