Nketiah spent the first half of the 2018-19 Championship season on loan at Leeds and returned to haunt his former side when capitalising on a poor Liam Cooper header to put the Gunners 2-0 up in Tuesday's cup tie.

Mikel Arteta's side had gone ahead through a Calum Chambers header ten minutes after the break and Nketiah said progression to the last eight held more significance then scoring against his former side.

"It's always nice obviously to play," said Nketiah to Sky Sports.

JOY AND DESPAIR: Eddie Nketiah, right, is all smiles after putting Arsenal 2-0 up against his former loan club Leeds United but the disappointment is clear for Whites captain for the night Stuart Dallas, left. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

"It's been a while.

"I've been working hard and waiting for my opportunity so I was confident and ready to help the team.

"It's always nice obviously to score against your old team but the most important thing was to get through to the next round which we did."

Nketiah featured in the matchday programme in which he highlighted his fond memories of his time at Elland Road.

"Playing there, that was a top atmosphere," said the Gunners striker.

"My Championship debut against Brentford was amazing. I came on and scored and the whole place just erupted. It was right up there for me."

