There was a moment in the second half against Wolves when the Leeds United fans were so loud I had to turn up the effects on my headphones because I couldn’t hear myself or Bryn Law speak.

It got a little bit crazy at Elland Road, the crowd was absolutely amazing and not just for a minute here and a minute there, it was constant.

Any time the players needed them, the noise just seemed to grow and grow.

DEAFENING: Leeds United's Diego Llorente, left, gestures to the Elland Road faithful as Wolves' fans, behind, look on following Rodrigo's 94th-minute equaliser in Saturday's draw at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

For a good half an hour it was the loudest I have ever heard it.

After a first-half display that was much better than the performance against Southampton, and let’s be honest just about anything would have been better than that, it became a difficult second half with Wolves dropping deeper to frustrate us.

That’s when you are hoping the crowd plays a part and my goodness they did that – you can’t underestimate the part the fans played in the result.

The noise was great, we were positive and it looked like a Leeds United team playing the Leeds United style, which is what we struggled to see the previous week.

This time, right from the first minute they were good.

Wolves, to their credit, got the early goal but then they were up to absolutely every trick in the book.

I hope all their injuries are okay.

They seemed to all be falling down at one point or another and it was very frustrating, they were doing all they could to disrupt the pattern of play.

Then Raphinha went off after an incredible first 45 minutes in which he was trying to do a lot himself and just about managing it, too.

When he went off it was an anxious moment and a question mark appeared over Leeds and that’s when the crowd started to kick in more and more.

We had the introduction of the young boys Joe Gelhardt and Crysencio Summerville and I am sure they would have been delighted, what an incredible experience so early in their careers.

They certainly rose to the occasion.

They were feeding off the crowd contributing positively. To get on the ball and try and beat people and do that in front of the crowd when you are 1-0 down in that situation takes guts and Summerville did it magnificently well.

Gelhardt was brilliant, confident and showed a lot of ability.

A lot of the time, when things are difficult you see numbers and people running away from you which is exactly what you don’t want, you want people faced up to you, coming to you and wanting that ball.

Everyone wanted the ball, got on it and was brave in possession, the two young boys especially.

The last half-hour was incredible and we deserved to get something.

We might have got even more than a point but we didn’t deserve to lose.

The way Marcelo Bielsa set the team up was interesting – he started with three wingers and I would have predicted a slightly different line-up to the one we saw.

I thought Raphinha would have played centrally but instead Dan James moved inside and played up top.

Pascal Struijk also played as the holding midfielder and I thought he did rather well.

The lack of game time that Adam Forshaw has had probably made Struijk the favourite for that position.

But there was no doubt that having James through the middle was a surprise and it was probably an experiment that didn’t really work.

I can’t imagine we will see that again at Norwich on Sunday, which you could argue is must-win, even if it seems silly to say it so early on in the season.

We know where our fight is and it’s in that bottom half.

We have to beat teams who are lower down.

After Norwich lost 7-0, we must be ready for the backlash.

You know they are going to be coming out absolutely firing, but at the same time there is a reason why they have been beaten so comprehensively.

We have to be mindful of that but go about our own business and do it extremely well.

We should be going into the game in a good frame of mind – the point against Wolves felt so much more than that.

With the way everybody was celebrating and the support the team received, there was a real feel good factor around the place and that’s what we have to carry into the Norwich game.

A strong start is vital.

We have to get ready for what they are going to throw at us but if we play as we can, we’ll get the points.

