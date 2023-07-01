Leeds United are set to welcome their first-team squad back on Monday, July 3 in order to undergo preliminary testing ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 Championship season.

The Whites’ pre-season schedule will begin on Monday with players who have not participated in international competitions this summer, returning to West Yorkshire for their customary physical tests.

Leeds’ itinerary will see the players put through their paces with the club’s medical and sports science staff, in order to determine performance indicators, physical baselines and various other metrics ahead of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Some 26 players are due to return on Monday, just over a month on from Premier League relegation at home to Tottenham Hotspur. United’s first friendly takes place on July 12 in Oslo, against arch-rivals Manchester United. The team that plays in that fixture is highly likely to consist of those beginning pre-season training this Monday.

Those who have competed at full or youth international level recently will report back next Monday, July 10. Depending on France and England’s progress at the Under-21 European Championships which concludes on July 8, Illan Meslier and Charlie Cresswell will arrive at Thorp Arch later than the second tranche of returning players.

Here are the Leeds players expected to return this week.

Dani van den Heuvel - goalkeeper Dutch youngster Dani van den Heuvel is currently the only goalkeeper expected to make it back for day one of pre-season. Kris Klaesson has been away with Norway at U21 Euros, a competition Illan Meslier remains at, whilst Joel Robles has been released, although the Spaniard has been invited back for pre-season if he wishes to participate.

Liam Cooper - defender Club captain Cooper is expected to rally the troops on day one of pre-season testing ahead of what will prove to be a difficult, but hopefully rewarding, 2023/24 campaign in the second tier.

Pascal Struijk - defender Dutch defender Struijk will be back on pre-season day one

Jeremiah Mullen - defender Young defender Jeremiah Mullen was a mainstay for the Under-21 side last season. He is likely to be involved with the first-team group this summer.