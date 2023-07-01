Every Leeds United player expected to return for pre-season testing and training day one
The Whites’ pre-season schedule will begin on Monday with players who have not participated in international competitions this summer, returning to West Yorkshire for their customary physical tests.
Leeds’ itinerary will see the players put through their paces with the club’s medical and sports science staff, in order to determine performance indicators, physical baselines and various other metrics ahead of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.
Some 26 players are due to return on Monday, just over a month on from Premier League relegation at home to Tottenham Hotspur. United’s first friendly takes place on July 12 in Oslo, against arch-rivals Manchester United. The team that plays in that fixture is highly likely to consist of those beginning pre-season training this Monday.
Those who have competed at full or youth international level recently will report back next Monday, July 10. Depending on France and England’s progress at the Under-21 European Championships which concludes on July 8, Illan Meslier and Charlie Cresswell will arrive at Thorp Arch later than the second tranche of returning players.
Here are the Leeds players expected to return this week.