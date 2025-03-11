The Lions visit Elland Road for the second time this calendar year but will likely face a very different proposition to the one they met a matter of weeks ago.

Farke made 10 changes to the lineup which failed to score against the fellow Championship side in the FA Cup and paid dearly for it as the team lacked rhythm and cohesion, allowing Millwall to capitalise and progress to the next round.

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts kept a clean sheet last time out at Elland Road but will play no part on this occasion as he serves a six-match ban for a dangerous challenge on Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, which also took place in the FA Cup.

Leeds are unlikely to make too many changes despite losing out at Portsmouth last Saturday. Farke is pleased the team has been able to get three full nights rest after the Fratton Park disappointment, therefore amendments to the starting lineup are likely to be few and far between.

That said, the likes of Ilia Gruev and Brenden Aaronson have come in for scrutiny on social media, which may prompt Farke to consider his options in midfield on Wednesday evening.

Here's how we expect Leeds to start against Millwall.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier A little hesitant for the Pompey goal at the weekend but at this stage of the season, it's hard to see Farke changing his No. 1.

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Into the final game of his two-match suspension tightrope walk. If Bogle avoids yellow at home to Millwall, it's plain sailing for the rest of the campaign. Farke has said in so many words that the 24-year-old will be starting, too.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon It appeared to be a miscommunication between Meslier and Rodon for the Portsmouth goal last Sunday but the Wales international is almost a certainty to be involved from the start in midweek.

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk Vice-captain and skippering the side in Ethan Ampadu's absence, Struijk's name is one of the first on the teamsheet. Part of the league's best defence, aside from Burnley, it's hard to make a case for sweeping changes at the back, given the limited options to replace him.

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Probably his most consistent season as a Leeds player, Firpo has been a regular threat down the left flank, steady at the back, worked well alongside whoever the left-sided centre-back has been and should retain his spot for the remainder of the season with few complaints about that from the stands.