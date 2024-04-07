Leeds United v Sunderland injury news with 8 out and 1 doubt but 4 returning

Leeds United have a quick chance to bounce back on Tuesday evening with the visit of Sunderland – for a contest in which eight players have already been ruled out.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 7th Apr 2024, 11:25 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2024, 11:35 BST

Leeds approached Saturday afternoon’s clash at Coventry City sat in the division’s second automatic promotion spot, one behind leaders Ipswich Town and one point above third-placed Leicester City who have played a game less.

The Whites then received a huge boost in the day’s lunchtime kick-off as Ipswich fell to a 1-0 defeat in the East Anglian derby at Norwich City, putting United’s automatic promotion destiny back in their own hands ahead of kick-off at Coventry.

But Daniel Farke’s Whites then suffered a first league defeat of the new year as the Sky Blues recorded a 2-1 success on a day when Leicester moved top via a 2-1 triumph at home to Birmingham City. Fourth-placed Southampton, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw at Blackburn Rovers.

With five fixtures remaining, the results have left Leeds third, one point behind second-placed Ipswich and two behind Leicester who still have a game in hand. The Whites are 11 points ahead of Southampton who have two games in hand.

Just three days later, 13th-placed Sunderland will arrive at Elland Road as they look to return to winning ways following Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Bristol City which followed a midweek 5-1 crushing at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Here, we run through the injuries and absentees from both camps including a particular doubt and four men who are now back.

Whites centre-back Struijk is out for the season following surgery to mend fibre cartilage from his groin injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day.

1. Pascal Struijk (out)

Whites centre-back Struijk is out for the season following surgery to mend fibre cartilage from his groin injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day. Photo: Tim Markland

Photo Sales
Versatile Whites man Shackleton has suffered an adductor strain and is thought to be facing at least around two weeks out.

2. Jamie Shackleton (out)

Versatile Whites man Shackleton has suffered an adductor strain and is thought to be facing at least around two weeks out. Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
Sunderland's ex-Leeds youngster Huggins is set to miss the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury.

3. Niall Huggins (out)

Sunderland's ex-Leeds youngster Huggins is set to miss the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury. Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
Sunderland's Dutch centre-back Seelt is also sidelined with a knee injury.

4. Jenson Seelt (out)

Sunderland's Dutch centre-back Seelt is also sidelined with a knee injury. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Young Black Cats left back Cirkin has been out since November with a hamstring injury for which he has had surgery. He is not expected back until the end of the month.

5. Dennis Cirkin (out)

Young Black Cats left back Cirkin has been out since November with a hamstring injury for which he has had surgery. He is not expected back until the end of the month. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Sunderland midfielder Embleton recovered from a thigh injury but then rolled his ankle in training.

6. Elliot Embleton (out)

Sunderland midfielder Embleton recovered from a thigh injury but then rolled his ankle in training. Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandLeedsIpswich TownSouthamptonLeicester CityCoventry City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.