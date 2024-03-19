Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jesse Marsch appears to have priced himself out of a coaching role at Belgian outfit Club Brugge in recent days. The Jupiler Pro League side are looking for a new manager after parting ways with Ronny Deila this week and Marsch is one of the names they have reportedly considered.

According to Belgian news outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, Brugge are admirers of the American's CV, given he worked with Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig before Leeds United, and he was one of the coaches included on their shortlist. However, it seems the club will be going in a different direction due to Marsch being deemed to be too expensive.

Marsch has been out of work since his dismissal by Leeds in February 2023 after a wretched run of Premier League form. However, while he has made it clear on several occasions that he feels he is ready to return to management, he won't be joining up with Brugge any time soon, that is unless he drops his financial demands, seemingly.

Brugge have also enquired about taking Schalke's Karel Geraerts, but they remain on the lookout for a new boss as they strive to secure Champions League football.

Marsch has been linked to a number of jobs since leaving Leeds and he came close to taking up positions with both Leicester City and Southampton last season before ultimately deciding against both moves. He has also been linked with vacancies at Celtic and Rangers during his time out of the game.