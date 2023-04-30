Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Bournemouth as pair score 2/10 and four 3s

Leeds United blew a chance to kick away from the drop zone by limping to a 4-1 defeat in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Bournemouth – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds were initially awarded a third-minute penalty for a Matias Vina handball inside the box but VAR intervened and a free-kick was instead given with the offence taking place marginally outside of the box.

Instead, Bournemouth went ahead in the 20th minute through Jefferson Lerma who netted with a curling finish from the edge of the box as he followed up a Philip Billing shot that was blocked after a pullback from Dominic Solanke. Things then went from bad to worse for Leeds just four minutes later as Illan Meslier flapped a corner straight to Lerma who rifled home a finish into the roof of the net to double his tally.

Leeds pulled a goal back eight minutes later as Patrick Bamford headed home a Willy Gnonto cross, after which the Whites lost captain Liam Cooper to injury as Max Wober replaced the skipper. But the Cherries bagged a third goal three minutes after the hour mark through Solanke who got on to the end of a cross from Jaidon Anthony who had got in behind Wober from a Dango Ouattara long ball.

In the first minute of six added minutes, the Cherries then added a fourth goal through Antoine Semenyo who was played in behind Luke Ayling before firing a finish underneath Meslier.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a defeat that leaves Leeds fifth-bottom and only point ahead of the bottom three with a trip to Manchester City and then home clash against Newcastle United next on the agenda.

1 . Illan Meslier 2 - Dropped a clanger for the second goal, the fourth went under him and his kicking was an issue.

2 . Rasmus Kristensen 3 - Some dreadful distribution from centre-back, admittedly not his position.

3 . Robin Koch 3 - Shaky defensively, played aimless balls down the channel.

4 . Liam Cooper 6 - Made two important blocks. Was beaten in the air by the giant Billing in the build up to the second. Off early with an injury.