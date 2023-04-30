Leeds United chairman dubs Bournemouth display unacceptable and ridiculous in apparent 'I am broken' statement
Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani appeared to respond to a supporter on Twitter during the Whites' eventual 4-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth
Radrizzani appeared to reply via the direct message function on the social media platform, responding to a supporter’s frustration during Leeds' most recent defeat. The Italian wrote: “I am broken. I am responsible for this ****. Unacceptable. You don't deserve this. Ridiculous.”
The supporter in receipt of Radrizzani's response subsequently screen-recorded his private exchange with the Leeds chief in an attempt to verify the legitimacy of the message.
The chairman has come in for criticism from sections of the club's fanbase for perceived missteps following Marcelo Bielsa’s February 2022 sacking. His latest correspondence followed vocal dissent from the away end at the Vitality Stadium, which saw fans chant against the board of directors and director of football Victor Orta before singing: ‘You're not fit to wear the shirt’, towards Leeds United’s players.
Leeds went down 4-1 on the south coast, a fifth consecutive winless game under Javi Gracia, conceding their 23rd goal of the calendar month in the process - a Premier League record.