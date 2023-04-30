Radrizzani appeared to reply via the direct message function on the social media platform, responding to a supporter’s frustration during Leeds' most recent defeat. The Italian wrote: “I am broken. I am responsible for this ****. Unacceptable. You don't deserve this. Ridiculous.”

The supporter in receipt of Radrizzani's response subsequently screen-recorded his private exchange with the Leeds chief in an attempt to verify the legitimacy of the message.

The chairman has come in for criticism from sections of the club's fanbase for perceived missteps following Marcelo Bielsa’s February 2022 sacking. His latest correspondence followed vocal dissent from the away end at the Vitality Stadium, which saw fans chant against the board of directors and director of football Victor Orta before singing: ‘You're not fit to wear the shirt’, towards Leeds United’s players.

Leeds United's Italian chairman Andrea Radrizzani checks his phone on the pitch (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)