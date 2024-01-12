There was some surprise when Leeds United managed to retain the services of several members of their squad following their relegation from the Premier League. The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Wilfried Gnonto and Illan Meslier were the subjects of interest from elsewhere during the summer but have remained part of Daniel Farke's squad as the Whites aim to make an immediate return to the top tier.

They weren't the only club that snubbed offers for stars in the aftermath of relegation after Southampton and Leicester City - the two clubs relegated along with Leeds - opted for a bold approach to their attempts to secure promotion this season.

There is probably little surprise that all three clubs are some of the biggest wage bills in the second tier - but how much do the top two highest paid players in the Championship earn? Although those figures are rarely made public, we fired up FM24 to see how the world's most popular management simulation believes each player is being paid*.

*Figures are correct as per FM24 but may not represent the actual figures earned by players.

6 . Ben Gibson - Norwich City FM24 weekly wage: £40,000 Photo: Cameron Howard Photo Sales