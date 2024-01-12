Kalvin Phillips' move to Manchester City has not gone as well as he would have envisaged when he left Leeds United for £50million two years ago. The former Whites favourite has managed to collect silverware aplenty, including a Champions League title and Premier League titles, but he has not featured regularly.

The England midfielder has not convinced Pep Guardiola of his quality, and he now looks likely to move on from the Etihad Stadium, at least temporarily. Here we round up all we know about the situation.

The weight issue and the make-up

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first real cracks in Phillips' spell with City emerged when Guardiola took aim at the midfielder over his weight after being quizzed regularly on his lack of game time. Guardiola suggested Phillips had returned 'overweight' from international duty, but he did later apologise.

Speaking about the incident later, Phillips said: "For me, I wasn't overweight, but obviously the manager has seen it in a very different way. I just took it and did my best to get as fit as possible."

He added: "I was on the bench for the Leeds game straight after that and I was fit every match since then. It was just one of those things, it was a misunderstanding from me and some staff members. You will see a lot more in the documentary. It was a little hard to take just because of how much it was oversized and how many people started talking about it."

Guardiola opens the door

Fast-forward to this season, and Phillips saw no increase in his starts for City, remaining behind Rodi, and also behind youngster Rico Lewis. After Phillips decided to fight for his place in the first half of the season, Guardiola essentially told him he was free to leave by admitting he failed to get the best out of the midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know what's going to happen. I feel so sorry for my decision for him. I've said that many times," said the Spanish boss. "He doesn't deserve what has happened to him and I'm so sorry. The only thing I can say about him is I am asking for good personalities and characters and he is a perfect example. And after that I have to give him something and I didn't do that.

"It's just because I visualise some things and visualise the team and things - and I struggle to see him. I'm not very pleased [with myself] and I am so sorry for him. I will not say that [to him] because it is a business and I have to be a professional. But if one guy behaves [poorly], I don't care. But the way he behaves with the team-mates and everyone, I care. So that's why hopefully it can turn around. And I've said many times, if it comes to January and he stays, I'm more than pleased because he trains really good and he's a lovely guy and character."

Phillips' response

Speaking during international duty with England, Phillips was asked about his play time, and he admitted he would need to consider moving on if his minutes did not improve. "I want to play football and want to play as much as possible," he said.

"Over the last year-and-a-half I haven't been able to do that due to injuries and [other factors]. It's something I am going to have to think about. Hopefully my chance does come but if it doesn't then I will have to make other decisions as well."

January transfer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Euro 2024 approaching and with the midfielder's play time having not improved, a loan move this January looks almost certain. Newcastle United and others have been linked, but reports suggest Phillips would like a loan move abroad.