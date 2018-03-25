Championship rumour mill: Leeds target Andy Yiadom sidesteps question over future

Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

Has transfer silly season arrived already? Well, it appears so... we round up the latest transfer rumours from the Championship and beyond. Here's the latest from the tabloids and around the web:

Leeds United target Andy Yiadom plays down talk of Oakwell exit

Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom sidestepped questions over his Oakwell future amid talk of a move to Leeds United this summer, report The Star.

The 26-year-old defender is said to be a transfer target for former Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom who wants to bring him to Elland Road this summer when his current deal expires.

“All that matters is keeping this football team up," he reportedly said after being quizzed over his future.

“We really need to get a win. We’ll do anything to get three points. At this stage of the season form goes out of the window.

“We need to take each game as it comes and try to get points on the board.”

Yiadom has played 59 times for Barnsley on the back of four years with Barnet and he came close to joining Premier League sides Huddersfield Town and Swansea City in August.

A proposed move to Huddersfield fell through despite Yiadom undergoing a medical and Swansea were unable to to force through a transfer before FIFA’s deadline. The full-back, however, is set to depart Oakwell before the start of next season.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has turned down the Bayern Munich job because he is in negotiations with Arsenal, report Bild.

Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho are barely on speaking terms, with the pair communicating through assistant manager Rui Faria as their relationship reaches rock-bottom, report The Sun.

Antonio Conte has held talks with PSG over moving to the club from Chelsea in the summer, with Unai Emery certain to leave the French side at the end of the season, report The Observer.

West Ham are planning a £15m summer move for Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles, report The Sun.

Mohamed Salah will turn down any offers from Real Madrid and is ready to sign a new £200,000-per-week deal with Liverpool, report the Sunday Mirror.

Everton are considering a summer move for Chris Smalling, whose days at Manchester United are numbered, report the Sunday Mirror.