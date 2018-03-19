Leeds boss Heckingbottom set to raid former club Barnsley for defender Yiadom

Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom is targeting the summer signing of Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom.

Heckingbottom will look to raid his former club by taking Yiadom on a free transfer when the 26-year-old’s contract at Oakwell expires in June.

Yiadom is nearing the end of the two-year deal he signed when Heckingbottom took him to Barnsley from Barnet in 2016 and has not agreed an extension.

The Ghanaian full-back has been in the thick of Barnsley’s fight against relegation this season but he is highly rated by Heckingbottom and is being targeted by Leeds as part of their plans for the forthcoming transfer window.

United’s attention is turning rapidly towards recruitment with a disappointing season eight games from its conclusion and the club lying 14th in the Championship.

Director of football Victor Orta - much criticised over the signings made by Leeds last summer - remains at the centre of their scouting network but the interest in Yiadom has been driven by Heckingbottom, who managed the defender for 18 months at Barnsley.

Yiadom has played 59 times for Barnsley on the back of four years with Barnet and he came close to joining Premier League sides Huddersfield Town and Swansea City in August.

A proposed move to Huddersfield fell through despite Yiadom undergoing a medical and Swansea were unable to to force through a transfer before FIFA’s deadline. Yiadom, however, is set to depart Oakwell before the start of next season.

Speaking last week, Yiadom said: “At the moment, I’m concentrating on staying up and keeping Barnsley up. That is the main thing at the moment. That is all the matters.”