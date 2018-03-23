Championship rumour mill: Pontus Jansson wants Leeds United talks

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship transfer rumours from around the web...

Has transfer silly season arrived already? Well, it appears so... we round up the latest transfer rumours from the Championship and beyond. Here's the latest from the tabloids and around the web:

Pontus Jansson wants Elland Road discussions

The 27-year-old Leeds United defender has claimed he wants to "see what's happening" at Elland Road next season, report Swedish newspaper Expressen.

The national newspaper in his homeland revealed that Jansson was thriving with the Whites in the Championship, but the defender wanted to see what is planned for next season after a disappointing campaign.

"We'll see what's happening, I want to hear from the club how to look next year and so on,” he reportedly said.

Jansson put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Elland Road last October and is currently away on international duty with Sweden as they make their final preparations for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Elsewhere in the Championship...

Reading are set to announce their new manager at midday today, according to GetReading.

Wolves striker Benik Afobe says the club is his "home" amid talk of a permanent return to Molineux this summer, report the Birmingham Mail.

Preston North End striker Louis Moult would be open to a return to Scotland and a move to Rangers in the summer, according to The Daily Mail.

Millwall manager Neil Harris wants Lee Gregory to sign a long-term deal at The Den, report London News.

Elsewhere from the world of football...

Alexis Sanchez admitted he is "psychologically and emotionally exhausted" amid his Manchester United struggles, report The Sun.

Tottenham are considering West Brom's Jonny Evans as a replacement for Toby Alderweireld, report The Daily Mirror.

Gareth Southgate is set to snub Harry Kane by making Jordan Henderson England's World Cup captain, report The Daily Express.