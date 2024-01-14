Leeds United have been prioritising outgoings this month and could lose another fringe player.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cresswell has not been involved in a matchday squad since the 1-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion on December 29 and manager Daniel Farke criticised the centre-back's mentality before Saturday's trip to Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke insisted that Cresswell was an important part of his set up but suggested the 21-year-old's mentality had not been right amid frustration over a lack of regular football. He is behind the ever-present Joe Rodon on the right of the pair and fourth-choice among the cohort of central defenders.

That frustration has fuelled speculation regarding Cresswell's future and journalist Alan Nixon reports that Blackburn and Millwall are among several Championship suitors.

Nixon adds that Blackburn are preparing a 'serious offer' for the defender, who could look to leave Elland Road in search of more minutes. Cresswell spent last season alongside Jamie Shackleton on loan at Millwall and the Lions are also keen on a permanent offer.

Both Blackburn and Millwall began the Championship campaign with hopes of challenging for the play-off places but poor form has seen the pair fall off, sitting in 18th and 16th respectively. That could encourage Leeds to cash in, knowing neither are likely to be a genuine rival between now and May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke got confirmation of another defensive option to use in difficult scenarios on Saturday, dropping Ethan Ampadu in alongside Rodon. Ampadu has been outstanding in central midfield but his presence was rarely missed at Cardiff, Ilia Gruev stepping in comfortably alongside Glen Kamara.

Leeds have already lost Luke Ayling and Darko Gyabi this month, the pair joining Middlesbrough and Plymouth Argyle on loan respectively, while Djed Spence's loan from Tottenham was cut short. Losing Cresswell would see the Whites' defensive unit down to the bare bones but loan incomings are expected before the month's end.