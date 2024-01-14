A pair of Leeds United men silenced the boo boys and another quashed his own frustration in the most comfortable of away wins at Cardiff City.

Goals from Patrick Bamford, Daniel James and Georginio Rutter handed Daniel Farke's men a 3-0 victory on the road to start building some momentum again for the Whites. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Joe Rodon

TRIBUTE: From Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter to departed Whites favourite Luke Ayling with his guitar celebration following his strike in Saturday's 3-0 win at Championship hosts Cardiff City. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Wire.

So relentless and dominant was the centre-back that the Cardiff City fans, intent on booing him from the off, soon ran out of steam. The ex-Swansea City man, who once notably attended a South Wales derby in the Swans end, was in imperious form again and only came off second best on a couple of occasions. For a player who looks utterly devastated whenever Leeds concede so much as a corner, a win and a clean sheet - a third in a row no less - in front of fans who don't like him must have been pretty pleasing.

Daniel James

Another target for home fans and their booing, although to a lesser degree than his fellow ex-Swans man Rodon. Another player who could come off at the end feeling mightily satisfied. The goal he scored is the easiest he will ever score, because the ball was likely going to cross the line and all he had to do was make sure, but adding a ninth of the season by this stage is a fantastic achievement. His overall performance was good, too, and his work-rate was hugely important in keeping Cardiff under control.

Georginio Rutter

The Frenchman showcased the best of his game, again, in the number 10 position by creating problems and chances with some really lovely touches and passes. But even in games when he has a big impact, like this, you can see his frustration grow if he himself misses opportunities to get on the scoresheet. That was the case at Cardiff until he finished off that late counter attack with a fine finish. It was the icing on the cake for the 21-year-old and allowed him to unveil a celebration in tribute to Luke Ayling.

Daniel Farke

Winning away from home and breaking down sides who set up to defend in a low block have threatened to be seen as Leeds and Farke's kryptonite this season, but even though they missed chances in Cardiff, Leeds did everything else right. There was patience in possession but Leeds were incisive too. And even if the Bluebirds put in one of the worst performances Whites fans will see this season, they still had to be put to the sword. Being so comfortable defensively, despite the injuries and exits Leeds have had to deal with, was especially impressive.

Bad day

Erol Bulut

Opposition managers can find themselves in a horrible catch 22 scenario against Leeds and that was the case for Bulut. It's all well and good setting up to park the bus - which makes sense given Leeds' struggles against such set-ups this season - but then when you concede the plan has to change. That said, trying to be expansive and attacking against Leeds plays into some of their most deadly strengths. Cardiff didn't appear to change their plan, failed to put any real pressure on the ball and for much of the game looked like a side simply accepting their fate. The boos at half-time were merited, Cardiff were woeful.

Off-camera moments

Mateo Joseph and assistant referee Hristo Karaivanov sharing a laugh as a stray pass went near the official and for a second he looked tempted to get involved, before leaving it to the Leeds sub. Seconds later Karaivanov, a coffin factory manager by day, was leaping to catch another wayward pass and deliver it back to Joe Gelhardt.

Captain for the day Ethan Ampadu, along with Joe Rodon, sprinting off to lead the team back to the dressing room after the warm-up and then geeing up Crysencio Summerville seconds before kick-off.

Daniel Farke remonstrating with Ampadu after the centre-back went on a bit of a dribble to the left touchline, over halfway, and then played it to a blue shirt in the middle.

Georginio Rutter chancing his arm by deciding to control a ball in an offside position and then grinning impishly at Karaivanov, who grinned back with his flag in the air.

Illan Meslier sportingly picking up Jamilu Collins behind the play as the Cardiff man lay apparently hurt after a challenge the referee was happy with.

Georginio Rutter's air guitar celebration in a tribute to the departed Luke Ayling.