A 4-0 thumping by Leeds United was the final straw for David Wagner and Norwich City.

Norwich City will hope to make progress in their search for a new manager this week with reports suggesting they will ‘formally approach’ FC Nordsjaelland for Johannes Hoff Thorup.

The Canaries have been on the hunt for a new head coach after sacking David Wagner, following their 4-0 hammering at Leeds United earlier this month. Wagner guided his side to the Championship play-offs but after drawing 0-0 in the semi-final first-leg at Carrow Road, was well beaten by United.

Those in charge at Norwich confirmed their decision to sack Wagner less than 24 hours after the defeat at Elland Road and now Sky Sports reports that they will look to appoint Thorup. Negotiations with Nordsjaelland will begin this week, following the conclusion of the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

Norwich will have to pay compensation to Nordsjaelland for their head coach but are already thought to have obtained a work permit for the promising 35-year-old. Thorup only had his first taste of senior management 18 months ago and led Nordsjaelland to second-place in the Danish Superliga this season, but has openly admitted a desire to work abroad.

"At one point or another it can be fun to try another league, country and another culture," Thorup told Danish outlet SN. "But it must really be an exciting project, because it really takes a lot to beat this, I would say. It's not something I've given much thought to. But at some point, it could well be exciting.”

Norwich will hope to have Thorup in place ahead of the summer transfer window, which opens on June 14, as they aim to build on this season’s sixth-placed finish. The Canaries will expect to be challenging the likes of Leeds for automatic promotion to the Premier League and look to be backing a young and inexperienced coach.

The search for a new manager is a common priority across the Championship, with multiple teams losing their current bosses either by their own choice or decisions abroad. Plymouth Argyle recently confirmed the appointment of Wayne Rooney while Hull City are looking for a new head coach, following Liam Rosenior’s exit.

Sunderland have been without a permanent manager since sacking Michael Beale in February. Newly relegated Burnley could also soon be on the hunt for a new man in the dugout, with reports suggesting current boss Vincent Kompany is in line to take over at Bayern Munich.

Leeds were unbeaten across four games against Norwich, winning three times. Daniel Farke won both regular-season matches against his former side before a battling 0-0 play-off semi-final first-leg draw at Carrow Road. United then put a dismal Canaries outfit to the sword at Elland Road with goals from Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville booking a place in the play-off final.

