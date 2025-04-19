Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oxford United head coach Gary Rowett says he doesn't know if he watched the champions at the Kassam Stadium on Friday night.

Leeds United were 1-0 winners over Rowett's U's as they moved a step closer to a Premier League return on Good Friday.

Daniel Farke's side went back to the top of the table on goal difference after Burnley and Sheffield United had both picked up victories earlier in the day.

The Clarets came from behind to defeat nine-man Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road, before the Blades saw off a limp Cardiff City resistance by two goals to nil at Bramall Lane.

Asked whether he had witnessed the league champions, Rowett told the YEP: "I don't know if I've seen the champions. What I've seen is a very, very good Championship side that can punish you in the blink of an eye. The forward players they've got, I've seen that all season.

"I've seen Sheffield United with the toughness and quality they've got and I've seen Burnley so efficient and have actually got better and better as the season's gone on, lost hardly any games."

Burnley were grateful to goalkeeper James Trafford during the first half of their Good Friday encounter with the Hornets as the England stopper made three top drawer saves to deny Tom Cleverley's men extending their early lead.

The saves proved decisive as Burnley came from a goal down to go 30 league games unbeaten.

"If you look at it still, Burnley and Leeds of course are in pole position but I think Sheffield [United] have still got to play Burnley, right? So, listen, I think there's still everything to play for but Leeds have quality, they've got a manager who's been promoted multiple times before but so have the other two teams. Exactly the same at the top as it is at the bottom, everything to play for," Rowett added.

What does it all mean for the promotion picture?

Leeds and Burnley can clinch automatic promotion on Monday night if results go their way. Scott Parker's side host Chris Wilder's promotion hopefuls at Turf Moor after Leeds have played Stoke City at Elland Road. Wins for both Leeds and Burnley would leave Sheffield United unable to catch the two sides, currently sitting on 91 points apiece.