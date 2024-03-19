Leeds United currently sit proudly at the top of the Championship table and have put themselves in pole position to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Slowly but surely, Daniel Farke has brought the very best out of his side as a long and challenging season has wore on. Sunday's home win against Millwall coupled with Leicester City being in FA Cup quarter-final action ensured the Whites were sat at the summit by the time the full-time whistle was blown at a jubilant Elland Road.

There is still a long way to go in the Championship title race and Ipswich and Leicester will both fancy their chances of overhauling the Whites before the curtain comes down on the campaign.

Despite the increasing pressure, there are a number of reasons why Leeds supporters should remain confident their side can top the table come the end of the season - not least because the Farke's men have hit form at the right time. But how does their form compare to their rivals around the second tier?

1 . 24th: Rotherham United Points over last ten games: 1 Photo: Jim Brailsford Photo Sales