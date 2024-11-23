Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hammer blow has been dealt to a key Leeds rival - but a new Whites threat is on the increase.

Leeds United’s key rivals Sunderland were dealt a hammer late blow in Saturday’s clash at Millwall - but a new Whites threat is quickly gathering pace.

Sunderland began Saturday afternoon’s clash at The Den knowing that a victory would send them two points clear at the top of the division after a 2-2 draw for Sheffield United in their lunchtime kick-off at Coventry City.

The Black Cats looked destined for victory as they held a 1-0 lead deep into second half stoppage time yet the Lions netted a 93rd minute equaliser to seal a 1-1 draw, offering Leeds the chance to move top.

Daniel Farke’s Whites now know that victory in Sunday’s game in hand at Swansea City would send them top on goal difference ahead of both Sunderland and Sheffield United who both now have 32 points but having played one game more.

Yet as part of a mixed bag of results, a rapidly emerging threat from Middlesbrough has increased amid a slice of club history for the flying Riversiders.

Michael Carrick’s men headed for Saturday afternoon’s clash at Oxford United having scored four goals or more in their last two games and repeated the feat again in a 6-2 romp as Emmanuel Latte Lath bagged a hat-trick.

Boro last scored four goals or more in three consecutive games back in November 1947 and Saturday’s success leaves them fifth and just two points behind the fourth-placed Whites but having played one more game.

Leeds now sit fourth having been overtaken by Burnley via a 1-0 success for the Clarets in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Bristol City but with Farke’s side having a game in hand.

The Whites are one point behind Burnley and three adrift of both second-placed Sheffield United and leaders Sunderland.