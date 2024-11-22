Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke has been discussing Leeds United’s recruitment.

Daniel Farke says Leeds United's internal promotions are testament to the way Paraag Marathe is operating as chairman.

Leeds confirmed a reshuffle prior to the international break, with Gretar Steinsson moving into a similar but new role in the 49ers Enterprises organisation. The YEP understands his scope has widened to developing talent in order to help Leeds reach their short-term promotion aims and beyond.

Steinsson will focus on industry research, new technologies and potential academy partnerships, while any new footballing projects for 49ers Enterprises would also fall within his remit. Steinsson's departure as technical director was accompanied by the exit of head of recruitment Jordan Miles.

Long-time analyst and scout Alex Davies was promoted to head of recruitment and Adam Underwood, the club's head of football operations, will take more of a lead on player trading. Nick Hammond will remain involved with the club in a consultancy role.

Farke did not want to offer his opinion on the decision to restructure but admits that he will now have to work more closely with both Underwood and Davies.

"In general it's decisions for our key people," he said. "I'm not running the club, I'm running the sport and I will never comment in public on decisions like this. You can be sure that internally I give my view and my thoughts to this topic. I wouldn't want to comment. Just what effects me immediately is the step up of Alex and Adam Underwood.

"I've worked with Adam a bit more with the academy and young players and we had a fantastic relationship. The good development of Archie Gray and this season Charlie Crew, Charlie Crew, James Debayo.

“Adam plays a pretty important role and if he steps up it can only be positive and good for us. The same with Alex, he was more responsible for the scouting and we had a great relationship. We right now work even a bit closer and more intense."

Farke sees their ascension within the club as a sign that 49ers Enterprises are on the right track when it comes to developing talent away from the pitch and behind the scenes.

"It's testament to what the 49ers are doing," he said. "I have to praise Paraag for this. Quite often if new owners come in they take people they know into crucial positions. We have two lads in Adam and Alex who have been working here for years, decades and they have white blood running through their veins.

“It's always a great sign of how owners work if they are come on, what do we have within the club and can we perhaps develop, we don't just want to develop players but our staff too. It's always great to promote and develop people with white blood in their veins. It's only beneficial.

“It says a lot about how wisely our owners and especially Paraag act with decisions. In general terms I think it's a quite important picture and a sign that this club is on the right path."

Farke sees his own role as one that brings balance to the squad building efforts at Leeds United, making decisions after weighing up the input and desires of various departments.

"We have different cornerstones that are important for us as a club," he said. "I always try to take the best decisions for the club. An academy always wants to bring as many players through as possible because it's testament of the work, the scouting team wants to bring as many players through because it's testament of the work, the same with the head of recruitment and players from his network.

"You need a bit of experience as a manager, you need a good mix of youth and energy, young players desperate to raise their games, with big identification with the club and perhaps older, more mature players to lead the group. If you would allow one department to decide it's never balanced. Sadly you need a manager who overlooks decisions and takes responsibility."

When it comes to the Thorp Arch academy and the progression of players from the youth ranks to the senior set-up, Farke believes Leeds have good people doing good work.

"It's beneficial if you have top quality people in the right positions," he said. "Martin [Diggle, academy manager] in the academy, we have a really good relationship and speak about players, Scott [Gardner] with the Under 21s. They understand what is necessary. It's beneficial when you work with intelligent people who don't have that much ego.

“The people we have here in the club are really excellent. Credit to the key people who put them in those roles. I like to work with them a lot, they're quality but really good human beings.

"If it was a different way it wouldn't be possible to bring so many young players through. For us as a club it's not like we can waste an unbelievable amount of money, so to develop our own talent will always be a cornerstone. Not just because of money but because of identification and how we want to be."