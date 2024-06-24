Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brenden Aaronson's planned Leeds United return could be further delayed this summer after the United States Men's National Team defeated Bolivia 2-0 in their opening fixture at the 2024 Copa America.

Aaronson was a late substitute as the United States secured a comfortable victory in their opening Group C fixture. Goals from Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun during the first half set Gregg Berhalter's team on the way to victory, who now sit joint top of their group stage standings after one match alongside Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay.

Former Leeds teammates Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie started the match for the USMNT before being substituted at half-time and on 78 minutes, respectively. The latter also picked up a 49th minute yellow card in the game.

Aaronson's last start for the national team was in November last year and has been utilised as a late substitution in each of his last three appearances. Berhalter's preference appears to be a 4-3-3 formation with Pulisic, Balogun and Timothy Weah in attack, supported by Gio Reyna, McKennie and Adams in midfield, leaving Aaronson fighting for limited minutes ahead of his anticipated Leeds return.

His Elland Road comeback could prove to be somewhat awkward during the early period of the 2024/25 season, given the reaction online to news of his intended return earlier this month. The 23-year-old will likely only win back the affections of Leeds supporters through his performances on the pitch but could be delayed in reacquainting himself with LS11 due to the US's participation at Copa America.

This year's tournament is due to conclude on July 14, at which point Leeds will already have been back in pre-season training for two weeks. While the US are unlikely to reach the Copa America finale, their status as tournament hosts could aid them in their bid to go as deep into the tournament as possible.

Their opening game win over Bolivia gives Aaronson and co a strong chance of making the knockout stages, which begin on July 4. The Leeds midfielder is then expected to be given additional leave in order to rest and recuperate ahead of a Thorp Arch pre-season return, meaning it could be mid-to-late July before the American is seen again at the club's training ground.