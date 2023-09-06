Celtic deliver Leeds United £10m transfer ‘blow’

Watch more videos on Shots!

The transfer window may have closed but that doesn’t mean the rumour mill has stopped churning out new updates. News talks are already been held and deals are coming into place over moves for January and beyond, off the back of an action-packed summer.

Leeds United endured a tough window following their relegation from the Premier League. While they were able to bring in some strong new players, they also had to cash in on some Elland Road faithfuls and right now, as many as ten Whites players are also out on loan.

Leeds did enjoy a strong recruitment drive though, bringing in nine players overall in a mixed bag of cash purchases, free transfers and loan deals, including the likes of Joël Piroe and Ethan Ampadu. Daniel Farke and his side did have they eye on another target as well but it looks unlikely they will get their man after the latest update.

The Whites had reportedly been in pursuit of Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley and had gone as far as tabling a £10 million offer for his services. However, according to Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph, the Hoops are expected to offer the 22-year-old ‘improved terms and an extension’ on his current contract, which runs until May 2026.

Celtic rejected Leeds’ offer and their approach clearly gave them a swift kick to tie him down. It is expected that the club will work on O’Riley’s new terms during the international break.