Leeds United parted ways with 17 first-team players this summer, either on permanent deals or on loan. Here is how they’ve been getting on at their new clubs in 2023/24.
It was a summer to remember at Elland Road, for all the wrong reasons to begin with: relegation and a subsequent player exodus left plenty of work to be done for incoming ownership group 49ers Enterprises.
Nine new arrivals, in addition to the appointment of Daniel Farke as manager, have somewhat turned the tide on the narrative of the summer 2023 transfer window, but it’s certainly one for the books.
Here is how every senior player who departed Elland Road this summer, either on a permanent transfer or on loan, is getting on at their new clubs.
1. Brenden Aaronson
Currently on loan at Bundesliga club 1.FC Union Berlin, Brenden Aaronson will play UEFA Champions League football this season after the German side were drawn in a group with Arsenal, Sevilla and RC Lens. The US international was sent off in just his third outing for the Berlin club, however, seeing red after 21 minutes - and two yellow cards - during Union's defeat of Darmstadt last month. (Photo by Jörg Halisch/Getty Images) Photo: JÃ¶rg Halisch
2. Sonny Perkins
Youngster Sonny Perkins has sealed a season-long loan move to Oxford United, for whom he made his debut off the bench late on during the U's 2-1 defeat by Port Vale at the weekend. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Robin Koch
Robin Koch has gone unbeaten in his first six matches as an Eintracht Frankfurt player. The German international centre-back helped Eintracht qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage in which they have been drawn against Aberdeen, HJK Helsinki and PAOK. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Grimm
4. Max Wober
Defender Max Wober joined Borussia Monchengladbach on loan this summer and has already gone toe-to-toe with Harry Kane and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The Austrian has played four times, winning just once in the First Round of the DFB-Pokal against lower league opposition. In the league, he has participated in a 4-4 draw with Ausgburg, as well as defeats by Leverkusen and Bayern. (Photo by UWE KRAFT/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: UWE KRAFT