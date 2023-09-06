4 . Max Wober

Defender Max Wober joined Borussia Monchengladbach on loan this summer and has already gone toe-to-toe with Harry Kane and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The Austrian has played four times, winning just once in the First Round of the DFB-Pokal against lower league opposition. In the league, he has participated in a 4-4 draw with Ausgburg, as well as defeats by Leverkusen and Bayern. (Photo by UWE KRAFT/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: UWE KRAFT