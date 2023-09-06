Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United loan report as US international sees red and defender dropped by Jose Mourinho

Leeds United parted ways with 17 first-team players this summer, either on permanent deals or on loan. Here is how they’ve been getting on at their new clubs in 2023/24.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 16:14 BST

It was a summer to remember at Elland Road, for all the wrong reasons to begin with: relegation and a subsequent player exodus left plenty of work to be done for incoming ownership group 49ers Enterprises.

Nine new arrivals, in addition to the appointment of Daniel Farke as manager, have somewhat turned the tide on the narrative of the summer 2023 transfer window, but it’s certainly one for the books.

Here is how every senior player who departed Elland Road this summer, either on a permanent transfer or on loan, is getting on at their new clubs.

Currently on loan at Bundesliga club 1.FC Union Berlin, Brenden Aaronson will play UEFA Champions League football this season after the German side were drawn in a group with Arsenal, Sevilla and RC Lens. The US international was sent off in just his third outing for the Berlin club, however, seeing red after 21 minutes - and two yellow cards - during Union's defeat of Darmstadt last month. (Photo by Jörg Halisch/Getty Images)

Currently on loan at Bundesliga club 1.FC Union Berlin, Brenden Aaronson will play UEFA Champions League football this season after the German side were drawn in a group with Arsenal, Sevilla and RC Lens. The US international was sent off in just his third outing for the Berlin club, however, seeing red after 21 minutes - and two yellow cards - during Union's defeat of Darmstadt last month.

Youngster Sonny Perkins has sealed a season-long loan move to Oxford United, for whom he made his debut off the bench late on during the U's 2-1 defeat by Port Vale at the weekend. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Youngster Sonny Perkins has sealed a season-long loan move to Oxford United, for whom he made his debut off the bench late on during the U's 2-1 defeat by Port Vale at the weekend.

Robin Koch has gone unbeaten in his first six matches as an Eintracht Frankfurt player. The German international centre-back helped Eintracht qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage in which they have been drawn against Aberdeen, HJK Helsinki and PAOK. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Robin Koch has gone unbeaten in his first six matches as an Eintracht Frankfurt player. The German international centre-back helped Eintracht qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage in which they have been drawn against Aberdeen, HJK Helsinki and PAOK.

Defender Max Wober joined Borussia Monchengladbach on loan this summer and has already gone toe-to-toe with Harry Kane and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The Austrian has played four times, winning just once in the First Round of the DFB-Pokal against lower league opposition. In the league, he has participated in a 4-4 draw with Ausgburg, as well as defeats by Leverkusen and Bayern. (Photo by UWE KRAFT/AFP via Getty Images)

Defender Max Wober joined Borussia Monchengladbach on loan this summer and has already gone toe-to-toe with Harry Kane and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The Austrian has played four times, winning just once in the First Round of the DFB-Pokal against lower league opposition. In the league, he has participated in a 4-4 draw with Ausgburg, as well as defeats by Leverkusen and Bayern.

