Leeds United are now on international break amid a mixed start to the season.

The Whites have won once, lost once and drawn three times, and while that is not promotion form, Daniel Farke will be quietly pleased that his side are proving tough to beat even after turbulent summer that has seen a big turnover within the squad at Elland Road. Despite that, Leeds will need to start turning those draws into wins after the break if they want to compete for promotion.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Kristensen called out

Leeds star Rasmus Kristensen has been criticised for his early performances during his loan spell with AS Roma.

Former Italian player Roberto Pruzzo, speaking to Radio Radio Mattino 104.5 via LeedsLive, said after he had been left out of the side’s Europa League squad: “I wasn’t surprised to not see him on the list. His performances are below all expectations. It seems like an appropriate choice to me. Let’s hope these players can recover to help out. Roma can only have a reaction on the pitch, we have to wait.”

Kristensen has made two appearances for Roma so far, while he was left on the bench for the defeat to AC Milan over the weekend.

Firpo offer

Junior Firpo may be ready to return from injury, but whether he has a Leeds future remains to be seen.

Fotospor have claimed that Galatasaray have made a loan offer with an option to buy, and Firpo was looking for an exit earlier this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, who said: “Understand Junior Firpo will leave Leeds United this summer as several European clubs are already keen on signing him. The plan is to try a new experience after relegation.”