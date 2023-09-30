The latest Leeds United transfer news headlines as Daniel Farke’s side get set for a tough trip to Southampton in their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Leeds United’s latest league fixture sees them take on a side who were also relegated from the Premier League last season as Southampton make the trip to Elland Road for Saturday’s early Championship kick off.

Daniel Farke’s side start the afternoon three points better off than the Saints and eight places above them in the table at this early stage and would move closer to league leaders Leicester City and Ipswich Town with a victory. Meanwhile, there is still plenty of fall out from the summer transfer window and early discussions about potential January moves.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been discussing the future of one of his players who was heavily linked with the Whites last month. Elsewhere, Liverpool are being tipped to make a move for a former Leeds favourite by an ex Premier League star. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Saturday, September 30:

Celtic boss opens up on £10m Leeds United target’s future

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is said to be ‘convinced’ that he can persuade midfielder Matt O’Riley to commit his long term future to the Scottish champions despite summer interest from Leeds United and other clubs. The former Leicester City gaffer also revealed they received a £10 million bid last month for the 22-year old.

Per the Scottish Sun, he said: “He could have left here. With the greatest respect, he could have earned significantly more money by leaving. But that is not everything for him. Matt knows that I’m investing in him to help him become better. He still knows he’s got a bit to improve and hopefully this part of the season is confirmation for him that I can still improve him. Certainly his value will increase in 12 months’ time.

“Of course we would love to keep him here and he still has a lot of development to go. But he is showing some great signs. He has a wonderful attitude and is ambitious, but ambitious for Celtic as well as himself. If we can tie him down for longer then all the better of course.”

Liverpool tipped to sign Man City midfielder

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent believes that Liverpool should attempt to sign former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City. Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent said: “I think Kalvin Phillips would have been disciplined enough to just sit there and know his role [if Liverpool signed him].