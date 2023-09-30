Leeds United loanee Jaidon Anthony says manager Daniel Farke is among the ‘most detailed’ coaches he has worked with when preparing for matches.

Anthony has only been at Leeds a matter of weeks but already has been struck by the level of detail that goes into Farke’s planning for games, he says.

The 23-year-old joined co-hosts Matthew Lewis and Michael Bridges on the Official Leeds United Podcast prior to this weekend’s fixture at Southampton as the pair quizzed Anthony on working under Farke.

“It's a bit of both, really,” the Bournemouth loanee said, when asked whether Farke choreographs attacking patterns of play or gives his forward players free reign in games.

“I think he's probably one of the - obviously it's only the early weeks - most detailed managers I've worked with, I think.

“The meetings are very long and he plans out exactly what he wants us to do. And then it's up to us as players.

“We have a lot of options when we're on the pitch and we sort of know where it should be and then it's down to us to be put into practice really. Obviously, then we can create from the positions we're in but he's very detailed on what he wants. I'm having to learn a lot quickly.”

As for the pull factors which convinced Anthony that Leeds would be a positive career move, the ex-Arsenal academy youngster answered Farke was a particular draw: “100 per cent. He's been so successful in this division before.”

Anthony has only made three appearances from the substitutes’ bench in a Leeds shirt so far, but is expected to grow in importance as the season progresses.

Already, Leeds have sustained injuries to Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Willy Gnonto during 2023/24, all of whom are direct rivals to the role Anthony typically carries out on either flank, suggesting there will be ample opportunity to get a run of starts under his belt at some stage.