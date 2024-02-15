Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United assistant coach Carlos Corberan has recalled his 'intense' spell working alongside the 'genius' Marcelo Bielsa in West Yorkshire.

Corberan actually preceded Bielsa at Leeds, taking on the role as under-23s coach in the summer of 2017 - a year before Bielsa. But he was taken under the Argentinian's wing, splitting his time between the academy and first-team as part of a system that allowed the club's young talent to step into senior football more easily.

The Spaniard became a valued member of Bielsa's backroom staff, playing a major part in the 2019/2020 promotion season before taking his first managerial role at Huddersfield Town. Now at West Bromwich Albion, the 40-year-old continues to impress for his tactical adaptability and intensity - two key qualities no doubt strengthened under Bielsa.

“Every day with Marcelo, if you take advantage of it, you evolve,” Corberan told Plaza Deportiva. “I remember spending months working with only one day off between the first team and the reserve team. They were intense days where I learned leadership, group management and training.

“Bielsa has a strong point and that is that he does not have a weak point at a tactical and training level. He’s a genius, because you have to be a genius to keep up with him for so long. In the city they adored him.

“The way of training, defending and attacking are different from what I was used to until I met him. We are all products of people we influence and who influence us. I lived with him for two years that marked me. One absorbs when he is willing to learn, and the ego positions him in a place where it does not prevent him from learning.

“You give without expecting anything in return and with that behaviour you grow and learn. They were very sacrificial years. To take the car at night and drive from where he had played with the reserve team to the first team hotel. I resisted in exchange for learning."

Corberan has regularly been linked with the manager's job at Leeds in recent years, thanks in part to his links with Bielsa and the expectation that a similar style of football would return to Elland Road. He was on the club's radar on more than one occasion last season, following the sackings of Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia.