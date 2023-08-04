Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut has issued an injury update ahead of his side’s season opener with Leeds United on Sunday.

The new season is now just days away, and excitement will be building for EFL fans up and down the country. Leeds head into this weekend without a fully settled squad, with transfers still likely both on the incoming and outcoming front, but Daniel Farke will be hoping he has a strong enough grip on his squad to guide them to a strong start.

Meanwhile, this Sunday’s rivals Cardiff have also had a busy summer, bringing in a number of new signings, including Aaron Ramsey.

The Bluebirds endured a hugely disappointing season of last, scraping their way to Championship safety despite having grown used to top-half finishes and promotions over the last decade. Sabri Lamouchi was brought in to save them last season, but after failing to reach an extension agreement, Bulut was brought in over the summer.

Bulut and Cardiff will want to surprise people this season, and there’s no better way to start than stunning newly relegated Leeds, who will have far greater expectations heading into the new season.

Though, like Leeds, Cardiff have their share of injury issues heading into the new season, with goalkeeper Ryan Allsop sidelined.

“He got a small injury from our last friendly match. He will not be with us but we have Jak (Alnwick) and he will be good to go with us and he will handle it well,” Bulut has said, as per WalesOnline. “I think he will need 10 days.”

Romaine Sawyers is another who will miss out, with the Cardiff boss adding: “He started with us this week but he’s not on the level where we can use him. Small problems with his knee. He has recovered from that but he’s in training with us. We have to see the following days and weeks.”

In better news for the Bluebirds, Mark McGuiness, Yakou Meite, Rubin Colwill and Joe Ralls are in contention.