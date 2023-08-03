Championship boss makes Leeds United prediction and eyes 'perfect' Whites chance for his side

Cardiff finished 21st in last season’s Championship but former Fenerbahce and Gaziantep boss Bulut has replaced Sabri Lamouchi in the hotseat of a club that have made six signings this summer and played nine pre-season friendlies.

Turkish boss Bulut’s first competitive Bluebirds game takes him to recently relegated Leeds but the 48-year-old is relishing the prospect of his side playing in front of a sell out Elland Road crowd and has high expectations for how his team will fare.

"I’ve read that the stadium will be full on Sunday, which is perfect,” said Bulut at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, as quoted by Cardiff City’s official website. "It will be difficult playing against Leeds; at home they play well and are strong with their fans behind them.

UPBEAT: New Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut, above, ahead of Sunday's Championship opener against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by KENAN ASYALI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

"They’re recently relegated from the Premier League so have a strong team. I think that we’ll have a good game on Sunday and hope to take the points that we need. We’re prepared for the challenge. Two thousand of our supporters is a good number, and we need them. Of course, at home they’re always great at supporting us, and it will be good to have them with us at Leeds. We want to make them happy after the game.”

Bulut added: “I think that we had a good pre-season with the team. We played nine friendly matches and generally we’re satisfied with what we got from them.

"We’ve got six new players in also; some of them have come in a little bit later, so they’re still adapting to the team. But as I said, I’m satisfied with the pre-season, and on Sunday we’ll be ready for the first game.

“So far, we’re happy with the transfers that we’ve made. It’s not been easy to make some of these happen, but we’ve managed to work quickly to make these work, which has been good for us.