Leeds are 17 games into the 2022-23 Premier League campaign having only avoided relegation on the final day of last season under new boss Jesse Marsch. The Whites then had a busy summer on the transfers front and Hasselbaink says he has been particularly impressed with the club’s two USA international recruits of Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson.

Hasselbaink, though, believes that Aaronson would benefit from bulking up and also feels Leeds must make further signing from Premier League clubs in order to survive their third season back in the country’s top flight. The Whites have already acted swiftly in the January transfer window to land Austrian international defender Max Wober from RB Salzburg and Leeds have been closing in on a deal to bring France under-21s striker Georginio Rutter to Elland Road from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim. Hasselbaink feels the Whites still need another centre-half and striker – and his recommended Wolves forward Raul Jimenez as a suggesstion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really like Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams, especially Adams. I think he gives Leeds a lot of stability,” said Hasselbaink, speaking to Betway. "Aaronson is technically very good and brave but he's a bit light and needs to gain a few pounds. I still think Leeds need a few more signings but they have to be from the Premier League, with experience in the league to make sure they survive relegation. Leeds need a striker and apparently, Raul Jimenez has been allowed to leave Wolves so he could be an option. They also need another centre-half because that area of the pitch needs to be improved.”