Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United would be signing a 'fantastic lad' with the right attitude should they make a move for Calvin Ramsay, according to Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe. Ramsay spent the first half of the season on loan at Preston, but after seeing injuries severely restrict his game time at Deepdale, making just two appearances, he was recalled by parent club Liverpool.

The full-back, who Liverpool signed for £6.5m from Aberdeen, is expected to leave Anfield on loan once more this month and according to the Daily Mail, via Football Scotland, Leeds are one club considering a move. The Whites are looking for a right-back this month after parting ways with Luke Ayling and Djed Spence and in that respect Ramsay certainly fits the bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowe is predicting the 20-year-old to make a success of his next loan, wherever that may be, too, insisting he will be better for the difficulties he experienced in Lancashire with Preston.

"It was a bit unfortunate for Calvin," Lowe said, as per the Lancashire Evening Post. "He is a fantastic lad and his attitude and application, he did everything right. We had to get him up to match speed, for the Championship and he obviously had a setback when he first came.

"All of a sudden, he found himself out of the squad and the lads who were in there, were doing well enough. The squad was the squad and the bench was the bench. We had a chat, me and Calvin, and I said: 'Look, we are not leaving you out for a reason, you've got to force your way back in now - the squad is the squad, it's settled'.

"He was fine with it, no problem. But, I think we've come to a mutual agreement with Liverpool that he's not playing enough minutes or getting enough game time. I think it is probably best that he goes back, and he potentially may go out on loan again somewhere else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So from me, all the staff, players and the football club, we wish him all the best. We were expecting him to be fit and ready early on in the season. We'd agreed to sign him early doors, from July time. He was hoping to come on the pre-season tour with us, for two or three days just to integrate with the group.

"He played against QPR and did okay, but it was his first game for a while. He came on against Middlesbrough at half time as well, so he had some minutes. Lo and behold, he got COVID after QPR and missed two or three games, then was out of the squad.

"But, we couldn't get him there because there was still a bit of work for him to do and when he did join us, he wasn't fit enough. He had to go back and reassess. He wasn't our player and we were governed by what Liverpool wanted to do. We have got a great relationship with Liverpool and both sides did everything they possibly could.

"I think it was important for Calvin; he just wanted to go and play some football as well. So, we wish him all the best. I said to him that it might be a good loan in terms of what he's had to deal with and to use it as experience, because sometimes they don't just go to play football, but learn that side of it: being out of the squad, travelling away and not playing.