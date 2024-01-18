Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We're inside the final two weeks of the January transfer window and for Leeds United, the pressure is starting to build as they look to add to their squad. The Whites have allowed Djed Spence and Luke Ayling to leave the club this week and they are keen to replace them before the February 1 deadline.

The rumour mill is in full swing with Leeds being linked to a host of players in the United Kingdom and on the continent. Here's a look at some of the fresh reports doing the rounds this morning.

Leeds' fresh Diallo interest

According to the Daily Mirror, Leeds United are one of the teams to have shown an interest in taking Amad Diallo from Manchester United this month. The Whites were linked with Diallo, who cost United a reported fee potentially £37m in 2020, in the summer but the winger's injury ensured he remained at Old Trafford during the first half of the season.

Diallo is fit again now, though, and he is being linked with a return to the Championship, with Sunderland, where he spent last season, and Middlesbrough also interested. However, the Manchester Evening News are claiming the Red Devils are planning to keep hold of the Ivorian for the second half of the campaign, which could make any deal difficult to do.

Diallo has seemingly already had his say on a January move, too, dismissing talk of a move to another Championship club following his successful stint at the Stadium of Light.

“The rumour bind me on a loan to Boro it's fake,” Amad said in a message to a Sunderland fan account on Twitter. “If I had to come back on loan to the Championship, it would be Sunderland and not anywhere else.”

Leeds consider Calvin Ramsay move

Leeds United are considering a move to sign Liverpool youngster Calvin Ramsay, according to the Daily Mail, via Football Scotland. Ramsay spent the first half of the season on loan at Preston North End, who travel to face Leeds on Sunday, but saw injury severely restrict his game time.