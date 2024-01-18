Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The time for Leeds United to celebrate and mark the contributions of club legends and heroes such as Howard Wilkinson and Eddie Gray is now. That's according to the Yorkshire Evening Post's chief football writer Graham Smyth, who underlined his desire to see such Leeds United icon's celebrated in a permanent manner on the latest episode of the Inside Elland Road podcast.

Gray celebrated his 76th birthday earlier this week, which is why Smyth and Joe Donnohue cover the topic of how he should be honoured, alongside the likes of Wilkinson, who led Leeds to the First Division title in 1991-92. Both men are considered legends of the highest order at Elland Road, of course, but neither have seen their legacy immortalised with a statue, just yet.

"I just think right now it's the time to show people like Eddie Gray and Howard Wilkinson, there are others of course, but those two in particular, that not only are they loved at Leeds but their contribution will be marked in a lasting, permanent manner," Smyth says.

"I think the here and now is the time to celebrate the contribution of people like that so that they can actually enjoy the unveiling of things, the celebrating of things and actually be here to contribute to those moments, talk about it and be interviewed about it. Moments like that shouldn't be left."

Smyth and Donnohue also spend time reflecting on a busy few days on the Leeds beat in which the Whites have seen off Cardiff City in South Wales and tied down Archie Gray, Eddie's great nephew, to a new long-term deal reflecting his status at Elland Road. Ilia Gruev's recent performances are discussed, while this Sunday's critical Championship clash with Preston North End is previewed as the club have the chance to move to within four points of the automatic promotion spots.

You can listen to all that and get the latest on the January transfer window on this week's episode of Inside Elland Road. Watch Inside Elland Road on-demand on Shots TV or on Freeview channel 276 at 9.50pm tonight (Thursday January 18).

