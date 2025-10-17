A former Leeds United manager's National Football Museum Hall of Fame induction will take place at Elland Road early in December.

Howard Wilkinson's contribution to English football has earned him a place in the hall of fame and he will be presented with an award by Museum CEO Tim Desmond during one of December's Leeds United home games.

The award will also be marked by a 'tribute lunch' at the Hisense Leeds Lounge, hosted by the WILKO92 campaign on Friday December 5. The campaign was set up to fundraise for a statue of Wilkinson in honour of his Leeds United legacy as a First Division title-winning manager and mastermind of the Thorp Arch academy.

Desmond said: "Howard Wilkinson’s impact on English football extends far beyond his historic title win with Leeds United. He has been instrumental in raising standards in coaching, education and leadership across the game. His work has shaped the modern football landscape, and we are delighted to honour him with a well-deserved place in the Hall of Fame.”

A press release from the National Football Museum added: "The National Football Museum is proud to announce that legendary manager Howard Wilkinson OBE will be inducted into its prestigious Hall of Fame in early December 2025.

"The induction will take place pitchside at Elland Road, where National Football Museum CEO Tim Desmond will present the award, recognising his remarkable contribution to English football both on and off the pitch.

"A respected figure in the game, Wilkinson famously guided Leeds United to the First Division title in 1991/92, the club’s first league championship in 18 years and the final title before the advent of the Premier League. He remains the last English manager to win the top-flight title and his name is regularly echoed around Elland Road by the Leeds faithful.

"During his time at Elland Road, Wilkinson also secured promotion from the Second Division in 1990 and laid the foundations for the club’s success in the early 1990s. His managerial career also included spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Notts County and the England national team, where he twice served as caretaker manager. Beyond the dugout, Wilkinson’s influence on the wider game has been profound. As the Football Association’s Technical Director, he was instrumental in shaping the development of coaching in England, including the creation of the National Football Centre at St. George’s Park. Later, as Chairman of the League Managers Association (LMA), he became a leading advocate for coaches and managers across the professional game."

The WILKO92 tribute lunch will feature a meet and greet with more than 20 Leeds United legends. Fans will be able to take photographs with former players and the 1991/92 First Division championship trophy. Wilkinson and some of his title winners will be interviewed, before an auction of rare and exclusive Leeds memorabilia.

All proceeds will go directly towards creation of the Howard Wilkinson statue. WILKO92 spokesman Dave Tomlinson said: "We are absolutely thrilled to see Howard Wilkinson receive this richly deserved recognition from the National Football Museum. Working alongside him has been one of the greatest privileges imaginable.”

For tickets to the Howard Wilkinson Tribute Lunch and more information about the campaign, visit www.wilko92.com. Tickets are available online at https://app.tickettailor.com/events/1992eventswilko/1910357